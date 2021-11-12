Dermatologist shares pregnancy-safe skincare ingredients

Pregnancy is one of the most beautiful and fulfilling chapters in a woman’s life. But the nine-month long journey brings in many changes to the body. As such, women not only need to take care of their diet and fitness, but also their skin.

“Pregnancy brings in changes in hormones and rise in melanin production in your body which makes your skin acne-prone, dry and even causes dark spots and hyperpigmentation,” said dermatologist Dr Mikki Singh.

Keep yourself mosturised. (Source: Pixabay) Keep yourself mosturised. (Source: Pixabay)

“While products recommended for treating these concerns are salicylic, retinol and hydroquinone based, these must be a strict no during your pregnancy. Ingredients such as retinol/retinoid, salicylic acid, glycolic acid, benzoyl peroxide and chemical-based sunscreen may cause issues during your pregnancy,” she shared.

As such, to address these, Dr Singh recommends switching to safer ingredients.

Check out the Instagram reel below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Mikki Singh (Dermatologist) (@dr.mikki)

*Products with anti-oxidants such as vitamin-C can be used under the guidance of your dermatologist as it helps with reducing dark spots and hyperpigmentation.

*Switching to a mineral-based sunscreen can help protect your skin from UVA and UVB rays.

*Azelaic acid-based products are relatively safe to use during pregnancy, under the guidance of a dermatologist, as it helps with acne, hyperpigmentation and improving skin texture.

*If you experience tight and dry skin, ensure that you stay nourished. A gentle moisturiser will work it’s way in keeping your skin supple and moisturised.

ALSO READ | Skin care regime for new mothers



📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!