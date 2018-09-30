Follow Us:
Sunday, September 30, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
Craving for a 'sweet' vacation? Stay at this French Cottage made entirely out of chocolate

Made out of 1.5 tons of chocolate, the French chocolate cottage has walls and roof, fireplace, dresser, clock, cups, books and even a chandelier - everything edible and made out of chocolate.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 30, 2018 3:45:09 pm
chocolate cottage, chocolate house france, frnech chocolate cottage, chocolate house france, chocolate wonders, indian express, indian express news The chocolate cottage is located at L’Orangerie de la Manufacture in Sèvres, France. (Source: booking.com)
Most of us, at some point in our lives, have dreamt of living in a cosy, secluded cottage. But do you fancy living in one made entirely out of chocolate? Booking.com has collaborated with the world-famous Chocolatier Jean-Luc Decluzeau to come up with a unique 18-square meter chocolate cottage in France. Located at L’Orangerie de la Manufacture in Sèvres, this dreamy cottage is crafted out of 1.5 ton of chocolate.

The USP of the chocolate cottage is that the walls, roof, fireplace, dresser, clock, cups, books and even the chandelier are entirely edible. However, the rider is that “guests must not damage (or eat!) the accommodation”. But to ensure they have a ‘sweet stay’, the cottage is loaded with chocolate snacks and can accommodate at least four guests. And all this just for 50 Euros a night.

chocolate cottage, chocolate house france, frnech chocolate cottage, chocolate house france, chocolate wonders, indian express, indian express news Chocolate Cottage is made out of 1.5 ton of chocolate. (Source: booking.com)

Talking about his incredible creation, Jean-Luc Decluzeau, Master Chocolatier says, “I never thought I’d have the opportunity to build a life-size Chocolate Cottage for travellers to sleep in!”

The cottage is built inside the magnificent glass house of L’Orangerie Ephémère in the gardens of the Cité de la Céramique to ensure it doesn’t melt down to form a puddle of chocolate sauce. The cottage is currently not available for rental as it has been booked for weeks.

