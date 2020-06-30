Here’s a DIY peanut scrub for you to try this week

Will you be trying this peanut and coffee powder face scrub this week? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Will you be trying this peanut and coffee powder face scrub this week? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

With the start of a new week, many of you will be on the lookout for new skincare recipes and DIYs, too. For those who are still reluctant to visit salons, home skincare treatments have proven to be of immense help. For starters, they are cost effective, and save you time. You also get to understand your skin better, and experiment with what works and what does not. Also, the period of lockdown has been a great learning experience for many people, who have tried out new things.

In keeping with this, here is a new DIY recipe featuring peanuts. This simple scrub promises to enhance the glow on your face, and give you a fresh feeling. Here is how you can make it at home; read on.

Things you need

* Peanuts

* Instant coffee powder

* Some water

Method

* First, take a few peanuts and grind them into a fine powder. Make sure you have enough to cover the face and neck region.

* From the powder, take about half a tablespoon and put it in a bowl.

* Next, add the coffee powder to the ground peanuts, almost half a tablespoon of it, and mix them well.

* Now add a little bit of water to make a fine paste. If you have a sensitive skin, you can add some honey to the paste, too. Mix it well so the consistency is even.

* Once you are done, apply the scrub on the face. Massage with circular motions on the damp skin, and leave it on till it dries, for maybe 15 minutes. Once done, wash it off with water, and notice the difference on the face.

The benefits

Peanuts are loaded with vitamins and minerals, which can significantly improve the texture of the skin, and protect it from redness, itchiness and inflammation. It is also believed to effectively regenerate cells and make the skin look youthful.

Coffee powder does the job of an exfoliator. It can make the skin look and feel fresh, so ideally, you can apply this scrub at the end of the day, when you are done with work.

