scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 24, 2021
MUST READ

Here’s a three-ingredient face pack to chase away winter blues

Check out this homemade, natural moisturiser recipe that will leave your skin smooth and supple

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 24, 2021 11:20:54 am
face pack, 3 ingredient face packSay goodbye to dry skin. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

In winters, our skin needs a little more pampering than usual to prevent dryness and itchiness. Wisdom about winter skincare rituals are passed down generations in India. Homemade and effective face packs, natural scrubs, moisturisers and more are prepared with just a handful of ingredients found easily in the pantry.

ALSO READ |Here’s a three-ingredient face pack to chase away winter blues
dry skin Dry skin can be kept under control with home remedies. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

As such, check out this three ingredient, homemade, natural mosturiser recipe that will leave your skin feeling smooth and supple for the approaching winters. The recipe was shared by Dietitian Lavleen Kaur on Instagram and is made with the goodness of rose water and vitamin E. The combination of these ingredients gives a brightening effect without sapping any moisture.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dietitian Lavleen Kaur (@dt.lavleen)

Ingredients

*Rose water —- 1 tbsp
*Glycerin —- 50 ml
*Vitamin E capsule —-1

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Keep your skin glowing with these homemade face packs

Method

*Mix the ingredients together in a clean container
*Shake well
*Use as required

We recommend a patch test before trying out anything on your entire face.


📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

lockdown dance
After months in lockdown, a weary world is ready to dance

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 24: Latest News

Advertisement