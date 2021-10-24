Here’s a three-ingredient face pack to chase away winter blues

In winters, our skin needs a little more pampering than usual to prevent dryness and itchiness. Wisdom about winter skincare rituals are passed down generations in India. Homemade and effective face packs, natural scrubs, moisturisers and more are prepared with just a handful of ingredients found easily in the pantry.

Dry skin can be kept under control with home remedies. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Dry skin can be kept under control with home remedies. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

As such, check out this three ingredient, homemade, natural mosturiser recipe that will leave your skin feeling smooth and supple for the approaching winters. The recipe was shared by Dietitian Lavleen Kaur on Instagram and is made with the goodness of rose water and vitamin E. The combination of these ingredients gives a brightening effect without sapping any moisture.

Ingredients

*Rose water —- 1 tbsp

*Glycerin —- 50 ml

*Vitamin E capsule —-1

Method

*Mix the ingredients together in a clean container

*Shake well

*Use as required

We recommend a patch test before trying out anything on your entire face.



