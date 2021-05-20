Haircare tips: Why you should use neem wood combs

Would you like to make the switch? (Photo: Pixabay)

You may follow a strict hair care regime which includes regular oiling, hair masks, trimming, and washing. But have you ever thought about the comb you use?

“Our combs do a lot more than just acting as a means to help us detangle the hair. They also have benefits, and if you want to reap them, then it is time to switch to a neem comb. It is a simple way to start repairing hair naturally,” said a spokesperson from TerraBrush.

Here’s why neem combs are better:

Plastic combs and brushes have a positive electrical charge while hair has a negative electrical charge which attracts hair to the comb causing static and/or frizz.

“Static and frizz make the hair strand dry and brittle, and also make them look unkempt. Also, plastic is bad for the environment, unlike wood. Neem wood combs can’t conduct electricity, so they keep your hair free from static damage,” they explained.

Additionally, the softer, rounded teeth of a neem wood comb won’t nick and cut the scalp or ill-distribute the oils on the scalp and hair, thereby reducing the chances of dandruff.

“Neem wood combs are carbon-based, just like your hair, skin and scalp. Also, since neem wood is organic it’s not likely to stimulate allergies or skin conditions that can get aggravated by using plastic and metal combs,” they added, and continued that neem combs also help increase blood circulation.

“The massaging action of the neem comb stimulates the follicles to produce more hair strands, increasing hair growth. Plastic combs tend to create tangles toward the end of the stroke, whereas a wooden comb doesn’t do that” they add.

