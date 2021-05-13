Red onion: Is it beneficial for hair?

Have you tried red onion to address your hair woes? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

You may apply numerous products to your hair hoping to make them healthy, bouncy, and shiny. But what if we tell you that the answer to all your hair woes lies in one of the most common kitchen ingredients?

Wondering what we are talking about? Its red onion, the simple ingredient that can give you nourished, dandruff-free, long, and lustrous hair.

“Red onion is a storehouse of sulphur and is rich in anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. Hence, it has been used to strengthen hair and give all the nutrients it needs for healthy growth. Owing to its promising results, it is now a part of the beauty industry, too,” said Nitin Passi, managing director, Lotus Herbals.

Below, he shares some of its benefits:

Helps in hair growth

“The ingredient helps maintain the pH value of the scalp and also aids in improving blood circulation, which also aids growth,” added Passi.

Combats hair loss

Pollution and other external stressors cause hair to become weak, thus resulting in hair fall. Therefore, it is recommended to use red onion oil as it is filled with antioxidants that produce enzymes restricting hair loss.

Kiss dry and damaged hair goodbye!

Red onion is a magic ingredient to cure dry and damaged hair because it contains amino acids. “The goodness of the juice works miraculously in eliminating impurities present in the pores while also repairing damaged hair and bringing back its shine,” explained Passi.

No dandruff and itchy scalp

Red onion juice is one of the best natural ingredients to get rid of dandruff and scalp irritation. “This is because it contains properties that make it hard for the survival of bacteria,” said Passi.

Improves hair texture and adds shine

“The properties of red onion are such that it helps in strengthening hair from its roots while also nourishing and improving its texture. It also helps in making hair shine like never before as a result of improved circulation of blood in the scalp,” he explained.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle