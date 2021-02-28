Hemp seed oil is good for pets; here’s why

The amount of joy our pets bring is immeasurable — whether they are demanding belly rubs when we are working, or staring at us when we are enjoying our food. When we are sad, our pets sense it and give us the comfort we need.

Isn’t it fair then that we give back all the love they offer? And what better way than using hemp seed oil to shower the said love in the form of calmness? Dr Sonal Rane, veterinary officer at Wiggles.in explains what this ingredient is, and why is it beneficial for our four-legged friends.

Take care of your pets. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Take care of your pets. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

What is hemp seed oil?

Hemp seed oil is derived from the seeds of the Cannabis sativa plant.

“An organic solution, hemp seed oil is free from THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). THC is a chemical substance present in the plant and provides psychoactive properties. But the oil present in the market is devoid of it, making it safe for use,” says Dr Rane.

What are the benefits?

Hemp seed oil has undoubtedly garnered a lot of attention given how it has been effective for humans, whether for de-stressing or for skincare. It has proven to be equally effective for pets.

Dr Rane mentions the many scientifically-proven benefits of the oil:

Multi-purpose oil: It is safe to be used both topically and orally. For topical application, just massage it on your pet’s skin if you want to work on certain skin conditions. You can offer it orally by mixing it with food or just by directly feeding them.

Helps your pet relax and fight anxiety: It is no secret that this oil has therapeutic properties. “Even though it is THC free, hemp is well known for its relaxing effects when consumed orally. If you have a pet who is hyper and needs something extra, try hemp seed oil,” suggests Dr Rane.

Often pets are known to have separation anxiety or stress caused by noises during festivals and celebrations. “Heightened levels of anxiety can throw any pet off-balance. One of the best ways to overcome such anxious moments is by using this oil. A few drops before the stimulus along with other steps will help calm them down,” she adds.

Relieves arthritic pain: Having an old pet means dealing with issues like arthritic pain. “The anti-inflammatory properties will help heal and strengthen the body. Remember to start early and reap its benefits later!”

Magic for skin: If your pet has its mane shedding, hemp seed oil can soothe the skin and heal it, too. “Even though it is safe to be used, always consult your vet for the right amount of dosage and duration,” advises the doctor.

