This ingredient can do wonders to your skin and hair; here’s how

If you are someone who believes in keeping their skincare routine as basic as possible and are constantly are looking for ingredients that solve at least the majority of your skin issues, if not all, then ceramides are your saviour.

Ceramides may not be a much-talked-about ingredient in the beauty industry yet it is the most powerful of the lot. Want to know what they are? Read on to understand better!

What are ceramides?

Vipul Gupta, founder of Re’equil, a homegrown dermatologically-led brand shares with indianexpress.com, “Simply put, ceramides are basically a type of fat, or lipid, which are naturally present in your skin and hair.”

As we age, our body starts losing out on hydration and moisturisation — which is offered by collagen. All of this combined together accelerates the signs of ageing. So, how does the addition of ceramides help us?

What are the benefits of ceramides?

Saves your skin from getting dehydrated

By preventing transepidermal water loss, ceramides retain hydration and moisturisation within the skin. “They comprise over 50 percent of your skin’s composition. Not just that, they work well with other skin hydrating ingredients even for extremely dry skin to significantly boost skin health,” explains Gupta.

Increases the strength of your hair

The reason ceramides are good for your hair is because they are naturally present inside the cuticles which is the outermost layer of your hair. He adds, “Ceramides act as a strong binder that keeps the hair cuticles together. This boosts their resistance towards environmental, heat and chemical damage.”

Nourishes deeply

Since it belongs to the family of fats, you can trust this ingredient to nourish your hair shaft deeply. “Ceramides prevent protein loss from the hair shaft, which provides deep nourishment and strength to the hair. Additionally, by keeping the hair cuticles flat, they also increase the moisture retention and shine of the hair,” Gupta elucidates.

Balances skin integrity

One of the best benefits of ceramides is how it plays an important role in balancing the skin’s pH level by enhancing moisture and hydration to your skin. He explains, “This allows your skin to naturally block any sort of environmental damage and make your skin resilient. Thus resulting in preserving the integrity and structure of the skin.”

Keeps the skin barrier intact

When an ingredient makes sure it keeps the integrity of your skin intact, you know it will also form a protective shield around the skin barrier. This is great because “once strengthened, this skin barrier prevents the entry of any sort of pollutants, bacteria or other harmful substances that can lead to acne, inflammation, ageing or other skin concerns.”

