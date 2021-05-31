Skincare pilling: Everything you need to know about it

Pilling happens when your skincare products do not gel with each other nicely. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

You are practising your skincare routine diligently, rightly applying the products. But have you ever noticed how some products, like moisturiser or serum, start forming little clumps rather than getting absorbed into the skin? You may feel that your products have probably expired, but allow us to tell you that such is not the case. But then what?

“There are several potential causes to the little granules your skin-care products sometimes create — luckily, they’re all pretty easy to fix,” said Dr Jushya Sarin in an Instagram post.

Below, she shares all you need to know:

What is skincare pilling?

It is when your skincare products do not gel with each other nicely or do not get soaked into the skin “forming tiny balls that sit on the top of your skin like cotton balls”.

This means that there is something on the skin that is not letting the product get absorbed. The reasons could range from not practising layering properly or applying too many products at once.

How to prevent skincare pilling?

Polymers

“Polymers are used to form a film on skin for a long-lasting effect, but if it is too much or you’re using something else silicon-based or oil-based, you will see pilling,” she explained. Make sure that you apply the lightest products first, following it up with heavy ones. “It will also help if you look for products that have more active ingredients, allow maximum results with minimum layering,” she added.

Keep patience

This is important when you are practising your skincare routine. Dr Sarin said that pilling usually happens when one does not give enough time for one product to absorb before applying the next one. Make sure you at least keep a minute or more between the layers.

Exfoliation helps

Exfoliating before practising your skincare routine effectively helps absorb products and also removes dirt and gunk and unclogs the pores. But, note that applying a lot of products on heavily exfoliated skin can also lead to pilling. Dr Sarin pointed out that “lots of products pill when used on skin that has been on retinoids.”