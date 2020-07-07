How to get your foundation to last longer under the face mask

Make sure you use a full-coverage foundation underneath your mask. (Photo: Getty) Make sure you use a full-coverage foundation underneath your mask. (Photo: Getty)

Face masks have become a new normal, but does that mean we stop applying makeup? Not at all. Of course, the masks may need us to amp up our makeup game a little to make it last longer, but we are no way giving up on our base products like foundation.

Ahead, check out these easy steps to ace your base game underneath the mask

*The no-makeup look begins without a moisturiser and since the temperatures are on a rise with days that are high on humidity, we suggest a hydrating moisturiser which doesn’t leave your face feeling heavy or oily. Choose one that is enriched with salicylic acid or hyaluronic acid since these absorb fast into your skin.

*Once you have applied the moisturiser, if you are someone who has oily or combination skin, dust your face with loose powder and seal the deal. Next, spritz your face with a makeup setting spray and using a beauty blender, dab in some makeup fixing mist into your face to cast a protective layer so the base doesn’t budge and pick up the excess powder on your face.

*Go ahead with your foundation and apply just as you do with a damp beauty blender. We highly suggest you go for a full-coverage foundation since you will only require a tiny amount to cover your spots.

*Otherwise, spot conceal your blemishes and then apply a foundation. This way you will require less product. Lastly, finish it by dusting some loose powder with a fluffy brush again and spritz some makeup spray.

*Apply your other makeup products just as you do. If you are planning to wear lipstick under your mask, follow these tips to make it last longer.

Will you try this base routine under your mask?

