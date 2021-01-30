Will your relationship will be successful? An astrologer explains how they predict

When you think about what an ideal relationship could be, it always boils down to trust, mutual respect and someone who understands you and your needs. The very amalgamation of these factors either makes or breaks our relationships. Sometimes, despite everything being in place, relationships do not work out. Wondering why? This might be due to planetary movements and stars that affect our relationships, according to astrology.

Pandit Jagannath Guruji, an astrologer, explains how astrologers predict if a relationship will be successful or not by studying planetary combinations in each partner’s horoscope. He says, “Venus and Moon are the key determinants when it comes to relationships. Moon determines how intense a relationship would be while Venus dictates sexual compatibility and romanticism. The catch here is that Venus in one’s horoscope must not be stronger than the desired level, as it might lead to the person having affairs outside their relationship, which would be detrimental for a couple in love or marriage.”

Things kept in mind while predicting the success of relationships

Are men expressive enough? (Source: Pixabay) Are men expressive enough? (Source: Pixabay)

While the moon and Venus predominantly rule the charts when it comes to love, the astrologer further explains that “there are a few planetary combinations that restrict a relationship from being long-lasting and easy going. For instance, if Venus is present in a house (divisions of the ecliptic plane) along with Rahu or Mars or Saturn, it spells serious trouble for lovebirds. In other words, a couple is destined to experience a breakup if Rahu, Mars or Saturn appear alongside Venus.”

Other than the planetary combinations, the placement of planets among the 12 houses is also taken note of. Pandit Jagannath Guruji further adds that there are three main houses — 5th, 3rd, 7th and 11th which represent love and desire. Not only that but the 12th house present in one’s horoscope also determines the level of sexual pleasure.

“A person is most likely to face a breakup or divorce also if Venus, Mars and Rahu are present in the 6th house. And if there is the presence of any planet in the 8th house, the relationship would most definitely lead to a dead end. A planet in the eighth house leads to selfishness, misunderstanding and miscommunication making inroads into a relationship, thereby wreaking havoc on the same. In addition to these, there is minimal possibility of a relationship to survive the test of time if Ketu is there in the 5th house,” explains the astrologer.

ALSO READ | Here is how to pick the right gemstone for your zodiac sign for a perfect 2021

However, there are exceptions such as when the 5th house is weak under the influence of Rahu, Ketu and Mars, it is highly possible that the person would get involved in an extra-marital relationship. “Similarly, the presence of both Jupiter and Sun in the 5th house suggests an affair outside the relationship. If Venus and Saturn are in the 6th and 12th house, there again is the possibility of love affairs.”

Lastly, there are also doshas that affect the relationship such as Khuja Dosha, Rahu Dosha and Sarpa Dosha, as per Vedic astrology that determine whether a relationship would end in a breakup. “However, one must not lose hope as there are puja-based remedies for all aforementioned possibilities,” ends Pandit Jagannath Guruji.