Hands too dry due to constant sanitisation? Here are 3 ways to curb it

With the coronavirus outbreak, it has become more urgent than ever to keep our hands sanitised as much as possible. But this frequent washing can lead to another problem: dryness of the hands.

There is no escape from it. Even if you use chemical hand soaps for a rich foaming lather or alcohol-based sanitisers, they all lead to flaky, dry, or scruffy skin. “Hand sanitisers especially can take away all the moisture, leaving our hands chapped and rustic” explains Anita Golani, Founder, iORA, a DIY salon kit series says. Cleansing products often break down and damage the skin’s outer barrier ie stratum corneum she adds.

Ahead, she shares 3 ways to reduce such dryness. Take a look below.

Mask up your hands

We often apply nourishing masks on our face. With our hands coming into equal focus, there is a requirement for an intense boost of moisture. Golani suggests buying a mask by making sure you read the ingredient list thoroughly. “Restore some much-needed moisture while fighting dry skin issues with the right set of ingredients. Repeat masking once every 15 days for the best results” she adds.

Use products such as shea butter or kokum butter for moisturising, or aloe vera for calming down your skin. You can also opt for vitamin E and orange extract to brighten up your hands.

Try at-home manicure

We all miss our regular manicure sessions but there is no way you cannot enjoy the same treatment at home. Golani suggests opting for a DIY manicure kit. She explains that the kit should contain the following items to help you get a salon-like experience in the comfort of your home.

Cuticle cream for nourishing damaged cuticles.

Exfoliating salts to remove dirt, relax tired and frayed nerves.

Mineral scrub to exfoliate dead skin

Massage butter to restore the moisture post exfoliation.

A mask made from organic fruit pulp or clay-based formula to hydrate the skin.

Go for a nail restore treatment

“Constant exposure to chemical and alcohol weaken your nails and make them more prone to breakage. Incorporate products made with milk protein extracts nourish your cuticles and make your nails stronger!” says Golani.

She also suggests looking out for formulas that contain white chocolate or cacao extract. “They help fight against free radical damage.”

