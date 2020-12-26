These mindful tips from Sameera Reddy’s Instagram will make your day

If you scroll through Sameera Reddy’s Instagram, there is a plethora of information waiting for you. From baking recipes to easy DIYs and inspirations and positive posts, all of it will warm your heart along with posts of her two cute children. Needless to say, if you are feeling down, a bit of inspiration from the actor will surely lift your mood.

As we reach the end of 2020, hoping for a better year, here are five mindful tips we came across on the De Dana Dhan actor’s Instagram. Take a look below.

Being hopeful for 2021

The year 2020 was an unruly year to begin with. No that it is finally coming to an end, we can only hope that 2021 brings something good for all of us. Here, Reddy posted a little video of her child playing with building blocks. Captioning the post she wrote, “2021! New energy! Let’s put back all the pieces of 2020 in a better way for ourselves,” and we couldn’t agree more!

Do whatever makes you feel better!

Whenever you are feeling down, there is nothing like a good makeup session that can’t help. Even if you don’t want to apply a full face of makeup, slap on some lipstick, use it as a blush and a bit of mascara can instantly make you feel better. Do try it the next time!

Spend quality time with your family

The little moments spent with your loved ones are truly what makes life worthwhile and if you have been caught up with work and stress, then make sure to take out some time for your family. Whether it is a baking session, a movie night or a little game, don’t forget to spend some quality time and make it count before the year ends.

Real over perfect always

In a heartfelt post giving birth to a baby, the actor talked about how she was afraid to navigate the journey of birth and parenthood but Reddy made sure that she continued to inspire her followers no matter what. She wrote, “All I know is I want to own it and have any other woman feel she can too. Own her flaws, her scars, her struggles, her weight, her losing battles, her low self-worth, her grey hair, her hair loss, her cellulite, her pimples, her age, her pain, her expectations. And that’s #imperfectlyperfect.”

Often, we get caught up in the rut of social media where everything is perfect which can lead to moments of weakness but in those times, we need to recall that life isn’t perfect and it’s normal to be imperfect.

