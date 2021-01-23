Here are five steps to get your skin back on track from a hangover

Dehydration is one of the main causes after celebration that makes your skin look dull. (Photo: Pixabay)

The holiday season is over and we are far away from the party vibe. If your skin is feeling dull then it is evident that the sleepless nights along with the cocktails got the better of you. If yes, then it’s time to keep a check on your alcohol intake because it can lead to dehydration and cause the skin to look more aged and wrinkled.

If you want to quickly restore your dehydrated skin back to normal then check out these five steps, by skincare experts at Aureana, a skincare brand, which will help your hangover holiday-skin get back on track.

Drink water thoroughly to nourish your skin from within. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)Hydrate

Leave applying products on your face — the first thing you have got to do is quench your thirst. “Although there’s a range of treatments for dry skin, it is important that you feed it from within. Sipping in some cucumber and mint-infused water or chilled citrus will help your skin recover from within,” suggests the skincare expert.

On the external front, carry a hydrating rose or moringa mist which can heal your skin and provide it with a refreshing dose of hydration.

Enjoy your cup of coffee

When all else fails to cure your hangover and your bloated eyes — trust caffeine to come to your rescue. “An eye cream enriched with caffeine is highly recommended by dermatologists. Massaging it gently with your fingers is very helpful in reducing unwanted puffiness” says the expert.

Make sure you pop your vitamins

Drinking huge amounts of alcohol inhibits your skin’s capacity to regenerate new cells — allow your vitamins to lend a helping hand. “Become friendly with retinol which gives your skin a refreshing glow by encouraging cell-renewal. It helps reduce wrinkles and fine lines by boosting the collagen production in your body” says the expert.

Eat right

Take note that excess salt intake can dehydrate you more than ever. So the next time you munch on your pizza, make sure you also drink water and add citrus fruits. The skincare expert also suggests, “Consuming nuts will also help your cause a great deal, as they consist of fats that are highly effective inlining your stomach.”

Include face masks in your routine

A good mask can not only suck out the dirt from your pores but also restore the moisture balance. “Forcing water out of the body, alcohol works as a diuretic and leaves the body dehydrated. With frequent urination, it strips the body of essential hydration” explains the skincare expert. That is why go for a face mask containing either hyaluronic acid or is enriched with natural oils.

