Here are five easy ways to boost blood circulation for healthy looking skin

We are always focusing on what products we need to apply topically to ensure our skin remains well-maintained but we do not often stress upon healing our skin from the inside. This also means focusing on the blood circulation in our body and while it is great for muscle functioning, it can be extremely good for your skin as well. This is because when the blood flows to a particular part of your body, it contains oxygen which provides a glow from within while removing toxins.

Dr Geetika Mittal, a dermatologist recently shared some easy tips which are not only good for your health but skin too. This will help you boost blood circulation, take a look below.

Exercise regularly

This is no secret that the flush of blood after an intense workout can do wonders to your skin. Dr Mittal says, “Exercise increases the heart rate, which improves blood circulation in your body. Get at least 30 minutes of a good workout like running, yoga, or HIIT atleast five days a week.”

Drink enough fluids

Every skin expert counts on this tip whether it is for keeping yourself healthy or make your skin glow like never before! The dermatologist suggests keeping yourself hydrated at all times since it flushes out toxins and helps absorb nutrients better in your body.

Eat healthy and clean

“Avoid eating trans fats and processed sugar, and minimise your salt intake,” she adds. This requires you to include a lot of green leafy vegetables along with citrus fruits in your diet because not only are they enriched with fibre but also increase blood flow and are good for boosting your immunity.

Take cold showers frequently

“Cold water ‘shocks’ your body, which gets your head to pump faster and improves blood circulation,” says Dr Mittal.

Try facial massages

Massages are the best way for lymphatic drainage and improved blood circulation. “A good face massage, even for 10-15 minutes, boosts blood and lymph circulation, enhancing the delivery of oxygen and nutrients to the cells,” she says. Take on your favourite Gua Sha or jade roller and apply a calming facial oil. Massage yourself thoroughly and you will notice a difference over time.

