Shaving instead of waxing? Keep these 4 tips in mind

Even though the lockdown restrictions have eased a bit, many women are still avoiding that long-pending visit to the parlour. But that has not stopped them from taking matters into their own hands and care for their skin and hair with various DIY homemade remedies and packs. But waxing body hair at home can get tricky (read: messy), and an easier alternative to it is shaving. But are we doing it right? We ask this because many of us end up with red bumps, cuts and strawberry skin after shaving body hair. If you too experience these or any other skin issues, do not worry as we have you covered! These easy tips will help ensure a smooth and safe shave.

Exfoliate before you shave

Exfoliation is one of the most important steps. This is because you do not want your razor blades to turn dull after getting overloaded with dead skin cells during shaving. Not only that, exfoliated skin is smooth and makes for a better shaving experience. Go for a homemade body scrub or even your loofah for optimum results.

Note direction of your hair growth

This is important not just for waxing, but also when shaving. The key is to shave against the direction of your hair growth. Usually, legs tend to have a downward growth; for this, you need to shave in the opposite direction i.e upward. Once done, run your razor again, but this time in the same direction. This will help you get rid of the roots.

Keep replacing your razors

A razor usually lasts for 10-12 shaves, which is why you must replace it on time. Also, make sure it it not rusted. It is ideal to opt for razors that allow you to simple replace the blades. Always pat dry your razors after shaving to ensure there is no moisture left in it.

Use a shaving gel

While soap is a quick lubricant, it is not necessarily a great one. Before you begin shaving, soak yourself in water and then apply a shaving gel or foam. Lather it up and shave against the direction of your hair growth. This not only this leads to a smooth experience but also helps avoid after-shave burns and irritations, in general. Finally, rinse with cold water to close the pores.

