Herbal tea bags for skincare: Here’s how you can use them

Did you know some skin woes can be treated with used tea bags. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Did you know some skin woes can be treated with used tea bags. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Drinking herbal tea is extremely beneficial for the body as it helps soothe nerves and also eliminate toxins. But did you know that herbal tea bags have benefits that remain even after you have extracted your tea? And these benefits are extremely helpful when you are battling skincare woes. The teabags can be used as a remedy for various skincare troubles. Don’t believe us? Read on to know more.

The study, Green tea prevents non-melanoma skin cancer by enhancing DNA repair, states that polyphenols possess anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-carcinogenic activities in several in vitro and in vivo systems. And of these major polyphenols, EGCG is the major component and the most effective molecule. Green tea contains skin photoprotection by green tea polyphenols (GTPs).

Here are some skin woes that can be solved by using used tea bags.

* Puffy eyes: Long and tiring work hours coupled with irregular sleep can give you a tough time. Apart from dark circles, this can even lead to puffy eyes. But worry not as we have a simple remedy. Just placed a chilled tea bag on your eyes and see the magic unfold.

* Redness: The anti-inflammatory property in these tea bags can help reduce irritation and redness in the eyes.

* Sunburns: Dealing with sunburns after a day at the beach? All you need to treat them are some wet and cold tea bags. Place them on the affected are and get relief.

* Exfoliating scrub: If black spots and whiteheads are a constant on your T zone, then teabags are what you need. Teabags or rather herbal tea has a promising effect on blackheads if used as an exfoliator regularly. It helps to unclog your pores, remove dirt and dead skin from your face.

* DIY Facemask: Your skin tends to lose elasticity with every passing year, leading to wrinkles. But by applying the tea leaves from the tea bags as a regular facemask along with a proper diet, you might just defy premature ageing. All you need to do is transfer all the tea leaves or powder from the bags and mix aloe vera to it for a smooth lightening mask at home.

