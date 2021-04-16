Here’s how you can make healthy herbal hair oil at home

Experts recommend oiling one’s hair to prevent hairfall and boost hair growth, besides being soothing to the scalp. The fatty acids in oil replace the lost lipids in the hair, a major factor for causing split ends. Oil seals the cuticles and keeps the hair soft and shiny.

There are a variety of hair oils one can use — from coconut oil to hibiscus and castor oil. But instead of buying a range of oils, you can mix some healthy ingredients in pure coconut oil, to reap all the benefits.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar’s mother Rekha, who keeps suggesting easy, healthy hacks, showed how one could make herbal oil at home with some basic ingredients.

Ingredients

20 – Hibiscus flowers

30 – Neem leaves

30 – Curry leaves

5 – Onions (small)

1 tsp – Fenugreek seeds

1 – Aloe vera leaf

15-20 – Jasmine flowers

1 l – Coconut oil

Procedure

* Soak fenugreek seeds (methi seeds) in water for half an hour.

* Cut aloe vera into small pieces.

* Grind all the ingredients together.

* Add the mixture to pure coconut oil.

* Heat on a low flame for about 45 minutes till the colour changes to green.

* Allow it to cool down

* Strain and store in a glass bottle.

Rekha also went on to explain the benefits of each of the ingredients. “Hibiscus, curry leaves and onion help a lot in hair growth (thickness as well as length). Neem leaves prevent dandruff as well as lice. Aloe vera gives lustre and helps in the growth of hair. Fenugreek seeds are well known for their benefits in general for healthy hair. Jasmine flowers give aroma to the oil.” She recommended using the oil twice a week.

Some celebs had also shared some easy ways to make hair oil at home. Earlier, Malaika Arora had shared how to make pure healthy oil by mixing coconut oil, olive oil and castor oil. You can also use some packs made of amla, as shared by Raveena Tandon, or onion, as shown by Bipasha Basu, to prevent hair damage and improve growth and volume.