Help your hair make a smooth transition to the cold weather with these quick tips

As you may have noticed already, the weather is beginning to change. As we usher in the winters, we must not forget to take care of our health and also that of our skin and hair. Since there is less humidity in the air right now, the skin is going to get dry, and so will the scalp. Flakes, dandruff, dullness, itchiness and other such things may trouble you if you do not exercise caution and change your hair care routine.

Here are some simple and quick tips which can make the transition smoother! Read on.

* Oil to the rescue: Flakes and itchiness are synonymous with winters. The cold weather is harsh on the scalp and to reduce and altogether prevent this problem, mix a few tablespoons of olive or coconut oil with a teaspoon of lemon juice. Heat the mixture for a few seconds, and then massage it directly onto the scalp. Leave it on for 30 minutes; rinse and then wash it off with shampoo and conditioner. Do it twice every week. Easy, right?

* Bring back the shine: Remember that frizziness is a result of lack of moisture, which only happens in the winter weather. To get your hair to shine and appear bouncy always, use a wide-toothed comb, preferably one made of wood, as opposed to plastic ones which cause friction and breakage. Also use a bit of honey to apply on the length of the hair, all the way to the tips. While it may feel sticky, you must cover your head with a shower cap and stay for 30 minutes, following which you can wash it off with a mild shampoo and lukewarm water. Honey will bring back the lost shine in no time.

* Drying your hair: This is the step that most people take for granted. While some people begin combing their hair while it is still damp, others try to tie it up. In truth, you must allow your hair to dry naturally — if you have the time — before you sit down to comb it. Otherwise, it can break, become brittle, get split ends, etc. The best way to dry the hair would be to squeeze the water out using a clean towel and then blow-drying it with cold air, as opposed to hot.

* Remember to condition: Shampoo without conditioner is ineffective. When you buy a shampoo of your choice, make sure you purchase a conditioner, too. In any case, this step is unavoidable when you wash your hair. Always remember that while the shampoo is for the scalp, the conditioner is for the strands.

Keep these easy tips in mind. In addition to this, also eat well because ultimately everything depends on how you are doing internally.

