Hello Kitty Grand Cafe’s speakeasy offers signature cocktails

Hello Kitty Grand Cafe is located in the Irvine Spectrum, Los Angeles. (Source: http://www.sanrio.com)

Japenese company Sanrio has opened The Hello Kitty Grand Cafe just outside of Los Angeles in the Irvine Spectrum Center earlier this month. The cafe, Sanrio first in the US, features everything from freshly baked cakes, cookies and donuts to seasonal goodies, iced drinks and fancy cocktails. It has a grab-and-go area out front and a reservations-only experience in The Bow Room.

The grab-and-go area offers the guests with a wide variety of signature Hello Kitty Cafe treats as well as exclusive mini cakes inspired by different Sanrio characters. The cafe also serves mini donuts in flavours like cinnamon sugar and matcha. The Hello Kitty merchandise including a gold bow handle mug and a handmade sequin bow headband remain the other attractions.

Back in the wall lies an unobtrusive white door with a gold bow-shaped knocker that leads you to the secret Bow Room, also termed as the ‘pink oasis’. By day, this secret room treats its guests with marvellous afternoon tea and bites. The scrumptious menu has delicacies like paprika-smoked egg salad in a cone, cucumber bread with dill cream cheese, smoked salmon served with cream cheese on a pretzel croissant, strawberries and cream, and Hello Kitty mini cakes among others.

The Hello Kitty Grand Cafe offers the guests with a wide variety of signature Hello Kitty Cafe treats. (Source: http://www.sanrio.com)

At night, the Hello Kitty Bow Room transforms into a bar where visitors can choose from an array of cocktails inspired by Hello Kitty and her animated friends. You Had Me at Hello (cachaça, Aperol, lemon, sherry, pineapple), Dear Daniel (mezcal, pineapple, lime, spirulina, salted coconut whip) and 1974 (an Old Fashioned or Negroni served with a Hello Kitty ice cube) are some of the signature cocktails served here. The Bow Room also offers a wide variety of age-old wines. Reservations to visit the Bow Room can be made through the restaurant’s website.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd