Heidi Klum opens up about her leg insurance: ‘One was actually more expensive than the other’

While there are many kinds of insurances, Heidi Klum revealed that she once had a policy that enabled her legs to get insured. The German-American model talked about it recently on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

While playing a game called ‘Heidi Blanking Klum’, host Ellen asked her a few interesting and previously-unasked questions about her life. Responding to a prompt that said, “My legs were insured for $2m. Another body part that should also be insured is…”, the 48-year-old supermodel said it is also true that her legs were insured by a client, and one of them was considered “more expensive than the other”.

“One was actually more expensive than the other, because when I was young, I fell into a glass and I have, like, a big scar. Obviously I put so much spray tan on right now you can’t see it right now, but yeah, one was more expensive than the other one,” she said.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel also clarified, “Also, I didn’t insure them, by the way, it was a client that insured them. It wasn’t me.” She revealed that she thinks her breasts should also be insured.

According to an Independent report, this is not the first time that Klum has talked about her legs and their worth. While speaking with Extra in 2011, she had said, “Basically, I was in London, and I had to go to this place where they check out your legs.” Back then she noted that her left leg wasn’t considered as “pricey” as her right one, because of the childhood scar.

Later, talking to People about the insurance policy in 2017, she revealed that her left leg was insured for $1m and her right leg was insured for $1.2m.

But Klum is not the only celebrity who has had their body parts insured. According to Business Insider, singer Rihanna, too, got her legs insured for $1m. Madonna got her breasts insured for $2m. Actor Jamie Lee Curtis has got her legs insured for reportedly $2.8m, whereas singer Kylie Minogue got her pricey buttocks insured for a whopping $5m.

If you think actor Julia Roberts has a dazzling smile, know that she has got it insured for $30m! Football legends David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo have got their legs insured and actor-singer Jennifer Lopez has got her butt insured for $300m!

