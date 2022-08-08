scorecardresearch
Monday, August 08, 2022

These signs indicate whether your nails are healthy (or not)

"Many women are often heard complaining about their nails being too brittle and cracking easily." nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee wrote on Instagram

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 8, 2022 3:50:12 pm
healthy nailsHealthy nails should sport a typical pink shade (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

We all pay special attention to our skin and hair but our nails, often, do not get as much love and care. And no, we aren’t just talking about those bi-weekly manicure sessions! Just like your hair, your fingernails, too, are made of keratin and can turn brittle, dull, and dry if not given adequate nourishment, according to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee.

So, if your nails are losing their colour, lustre, and tone, chances are that they are not in the best of their health. “Many women are often heard complaining about their nails being too brittle and cracking easily. Though the problem seems quite simplistic, there are several underlying causes,” she wrote, sharing signs of healthy nails.

*Healthy nails should sport a typical pink shade.
*They are slightly raised in the middle, then curve down a bit at the tip.
*Sometimes they may change colour, texture, and shape, signifying a deficiency of nutrients, infection, or an underlying health issue.

“An under-active thyroid is often associated with brittle nails. A diet lacking in calcium and protein also causes nails to break or crack easily as they lack strength,” Mukerjee elucidated.

To avoid brittle nails, the nutritionist suggested consuming foods rich in iron (methi, nachini, fish, and most leafy vegetables) and having biotin supplements and eggs.

“Besides, one must try to avoid leaving hands wet for too long as they worsen brittleness. “You can increase calcium intake through green leafy vegetables, dairy products, sesame seeds or even a daily calcium supplement,” she suggested.

