Men, say hello to clear skin with these tips

Even men should always choose the right skin care product according to their skin type.(Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Post-shave irritation, razor rashes, stubborn blemishes, dark spots, and acne are some of the common skincare problems experienced by men. Hence, it is equally important for men to know about their skin type — dry, oily, or combination — and the suitable products.

“They should always choose the right skincare product according to their skin type. This helps achieve effective results for clear and healthy skin,” says Ajay Rana, dermatologist and aesthetic physician and founder director, ILAMED.

Below, he shares some effective tips for men to get a clear skin:

*Cleanse your face twice a day. Cleansing can help get rid of all kinds of impurities present in the skin, dead skin cells and excess oils that can cause skin problems. It also makes the skin look fresh and clear.

*Exfoliating is important. Men should exfoliate their skin at least two to three times a week. It helps to remove any kind of dead surface cells to make skin smooth and look clear. It also helps to keep ingrown hair at bay. But make sure you don’t over exfoliate your skin with harsh scrubs or brushes, every day, as it can cause itching and irritation.

Also Read | Beauty in lockdown: Three men in their early 20s share their skincare routine

Moisturising is very important for every men’s skin care routine. (Source: Getty Images) Moisturising is very important for every men’s skin care routine. (Source: Getty Images)

*Extreme exposure to sun is harmful for the skin. So, it’s necessary to protect your skin from sunlight. Always go for a broad-spectrum sunscreen of SPF more than 30 to help prevent any kind of skin cancer. It also reduces premature signs of skin ageing, like dark spots.

*Follow a proper skincare routine. Apply products that contain vitamin C or antioxidant products in it, like a serum, a broad-spectrum sunscreen, a gentle cleanser, a retinol and an eye cream.

*Take a proper diet. Eat foods that keep the blood sugar of the body steady. High levels of blood sugar can trigger the body to release more insulin that can cause oil glands to release more oil and increase the risk of acne. Go for a balanced diet that contains fruit and vegetables.

*Moisturising is a very important step in men’s skin care routine. Cleansing and shaving can cause skin to dry out, so it is important to replenish any lost moisture to maintain healthy and good skin. Dryness can cause excess production of sebum to compensate for the lack of moisture that results in the appearance of breakouts.

*Scrub your skin every alternate day. It helps to unclog pores and removes any kind of dirt particles from the skin. It also helps to remove black and whiteheads.

*Hydrate your skin. Drinking more water helps retains the moisture in the skin which increases the elasticity of the skin. It flushes out toxins from the body and makes the skin glowing and healthy.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle