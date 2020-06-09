Health Ministry issues guidelines for COVID etiquette when you step out

Maintain social distancing while greeting friends and colleagues, the Health Ministry advised. (Source: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare/yYouTube) Maintain social distancing while greeting friends and colleagues, the Health Ministry advised. (Source: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare/yYouTube)

As restaurants, places of worship and offices open in the first unlock phase after lockdown, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Health Ministry released a set of guidelines for appropriate behaviour when stepping outdoors, to reduce the risk of exposure to infection.

Here are some things to keep in mind:

1. Greet without physical contact. Maintain a distance of about six feet with the person.

2. Maintain a distance of six feet in public places, such as bus-stands.

3. Wear reusable handmade face masks at all times.

4. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

5. Cover your nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing.

6. Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water or use an alcohol-based sanitiser.

7. Do not chew tobacco and spit in public places.

8. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

9. Avoid unnecessary travel.

10. Do not discriminate against people affected by COVID-19, their caregivers or anyone supporting the fight against COVID-19.

Read| Anxious about stepping out? Here’s how to cope with it

11. Keep the number of guests to a minimum if a social event cannot be postponed.

12. Avoid being in crowded places or mass gatherings.

Watch the video:

Make sure to follow these rules to ensure social distancing and good hygiene to keep illness at bay. If you have started going to office, make sure to take these precautions.

Earlier, the Health Ministry had also issued detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for restaurants, religious places, offices and shopping malls to contain the spread of the virus.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd