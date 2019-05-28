From aiding digestion to skin care: Why mint should be an essential part of your daily routine

One of the oldest culinary herbs, mint is known for its remarkable medicinal properties. An excellent antioxidant, a dash of mint – either juiced or as chutney – is good for managing blood sugar levels in diabetics and also treating skin conditions. Since it is a cooling agent and also helps in digestion, it is advised to add mint to one’s diet, especially in summers.

From using it in chutneys and garnishing biryanis, to keeping your breath fresh, mint is packed with a number of health benefits. Here’s why it should be a part of your daily routine:

Aids Digestion

Mint can work wonders for almost all your digestive woes as menthol, an active oil present in mint, is known to relieve indigestion and soothe an upset stomach or stomach inflammation. It is also a potent remedy for relieving the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). The aroma of the herb helps activate the salivary glands in your mouth as well as the glands which secrete the digestive enzymes, thereby facilitating digestion. Menthol oil can also help alleviate nausea related to motion sickness.

Prevents Respiratory Disorders

As it helps cool and soothe the throat and nose, mint is effective in clearing up congestion of the throat, bronchi, and lungs, providing relief from respiratory disorders. This is one of the main reasons so many medicinal balms are mint-based.

Oral Healthcare

According to various researches, mint has germicidal qualities and helps freshen breath quickly. It is also a must-have cleanser as it inhibits harmful bacterial growth inside the mouth and cleans the plaque deposition on teeth. This is why many toothpastes, mouthwashes, and other dental hygiene products are mint-based. You can also simply chew on mint leaves to refresh the mouth after food.

Skin Care

Mint has highly potent anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties which work wonders on acne-prone skin. It also contains a high content of salicylic acid, which is good for the skin. The juice obtained from mint works as an effective skin cleanser.

The antioxidants in it are known to prevent free radical activity, giving the skin a radiant and youthful glow. The juice from mint leaves also soothes the skin and helps cure infections and itchiness. You can use mint in the form of face masks as well. Combine crushed mint leaves and honey. Apply on your skin and leave for 20 minutes. Wash off with warm water.

Stress and Depression

As an essential part of aromatherapy, mint’s strong and refreshing smell can help beat stress and help one feel rejuvenated. Mint has adaptogenic properties that regulate cortisol levels and boost the body’s natural resilience to stress. According to studies, breathing mint aroma could instantly lend a calming effect as it helps release small amount of serotonin in the brain that may also help beat depression.

You can opt for a mint tea, use mint extract on a vapouriser or go for mint bath for immediate relief.