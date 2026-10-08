He was still legally married, but his profile said ‘never’: The dark side of matrimonial matchmaking

When you join a dating app, you may expect uncertainty. But a matrimonial website promises something different. People are there to find someone to marry. Families may be involved. Professional backgrounds, education, income, caste, community, location, and family details can all become part of the search.

Because marriage is such a consequential decision, people often assume the information presented to them has at least some credibility.

But what happens when it doesn’t?

For Public Policy and Communications professional Aradhana Sharma, the problem was not simply encountering questionable profiles. It was the realisation that a service she had paid a premium for did not necessarily provide the screening and personal attention she expected.

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For PR professional Ritika Mahtani, a matrimonial profile introduced her to a man who said he had never been married. Nearly two months into knowing him, another woman contacted her, claiming to be his wife and saying they were separated but not legally divorced.

Their experiences suggest that matrimonial scams cannot be understood only through the familiar image of someone inventing an identity and asking for money. Sometimes, the deception is about who someone is, whether they are available for marriage, what they want from the relationship, or how much of the information you’re given can be independently verified.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

‘Premium’ matchmaking

Overwhelmed by the sheer volume of matrimonial platforms, Sharma decided to pay for a premium matchmaking service.

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She was clear that if she was paying for a more expensive, personalised service, she should receive something beyond what a regular matrimonial platform offered. “Someone who understood my requirements, screened profiles, and proactively looked for suitable matches,” Sharma tells indianexpress.com.

Instead, she says, the experience felt more like a call-centre operation. “You are assigned people who are essentially managing a large number of accounts, following scripts and pushing profiles, rather than genuine matchmakers who have the time, understanding or incentive to deeply understand the person they are representing,” she says.

For Sharma, the concern was not that every profile presented to her was necessarily fake. It was the gap between the impression of curation and the experience of receiving it.

She also questioned how thoroughly profiles were verified. Her experience with the membership, she says, made her question whether the service was always centred on finding compatible matches for existing premium members, or whether profiles also functioned as a way to encourage other users to upgrade their subscriptions.

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In her view, this can create a peculiar cycle. “A person joins a premium service to escape the noise of matrimonial platforms, only to encounter another layer of customer acquisition,” she reiterates.

“It almost feels like a lower, matrimonial version of PR,” Sharma says, describing her perception of the experience — “except instead of building a brand, they are constantly trying to create connections that can be converted into subscriptions.”

Her larger concern is not that every matrimonial profile must be fraudulent. It is that users may interpret words such as “premium”, “consulting”, “luxury matchmaking” or “marriage concierge” as signals that a greater degree of human screening and verification has taken place.

“If the people approaching you aren’t necessarily exclusive clients, haven’t been properly verified, or are being used primarily to attract another subscriber, then what exactly is the premium service providing?” she asks.

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The profile said ‘never married’

Mahtani’s experience illustrates a more direct risk. In 2019, her father created profiles for her. Both her contact details and her father’s were listed so that they could manage enquiries. Initially, they chose not to pay for a relationship manager because Mahtani wanted to understand how the platforms worked first.

A few weeks later, a man who had seen her profile contacted her on social media. They spoke about their work, families, children, and their views on marriage. They met several times. Her father also spoke to him. For nearly two months, Mahtani says, nothing immediately made her suspicious.

Then a woman she did not know contacted her on Facebook. She sent Mahtani photographs of herself with the same man and a young child. The woman said she was his wife and that although they had separated a few months earlier, they were not legally divorced.

When Mahtani confronted the man, he denied the allegations and accused the woman of lying and trying to get his money.

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But there was another question Mahtani could not ignore: if he was still legally married, why had his matrimonial profile described him as “single/never married”? His response, she says, was that it was “not a big deal”.

Mahtani reported the profile to the platform. She says she does not know whether the platform took any action or whether it later verified his marital status.

The audacity of scamsters

Mahtani encountered another problem soon afterwards. She connected with another man through a matrimonial website and met him in person. They did not feel compatible, and she decided not to take the relationship forward.

But he continued calling her. Because he had her personal number, it was hard to avoid him. Initially, she did not tell her parents. She hoped the situation would stop and did not want to worry them while she was living away from home.

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Instead, he contacted her father and accused her of taking ₹30,000 in cash from him. He demanded the money back.

Mahtani says the accusation was false. She eventually deactivated her matrimonial profile. “What I hoped would be a way to meet someone I could build a life with became a deeply distressing experience,” she says.

How matrimonial app scams go beyond fakes and financial fraud (Photo: Magnific) How matrimonial app scams go beyond fakes and financial fraud (Photo: Magnific)

Emotional toll

In India, marriage can come with expectations from family and society. Repeatedly meeting prospective partners, dealing with rejection or incompatibility, and answering questions about why one is still unmarried can gradually become exhausting.

For women and men in their late 20s and early 30s, the pressure is occasionally tormenting. They start skipping family gatherings and weddings to avoid the most obvious remark: “Tu kab karegi/karega shaadi” (When will you get married?).

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The hypocrisy of Indian relatives in the guise of ‘concern’ is condemnable. Because, in their opinion, ‘you will soon not be young enough to find the right partner if you don’t marry ASAP.’ Interestingly, your 30s are considered late to marry in India, but God forbid, if someone passes away at the same age, “Jawan bachcha chala gaya, ye bhi koi umar thi” (He was so young. It was far too soon for him to go) will be the trademark Indian relative reaction.

Psychologist Tanishkka Yadavh points out that the longer and more emotionally exhausting the search becomes, the easier it can be to overlook inconsistencies, especially when the pressure to get married begins to outweigh caution.

She describes this feeling as relationship fatigue. When someone has invested years in finding a partner, the desire to finally make the process end can become powerful.

“That is where vulnerability to scams can increase,” she says. In one example she encountered, a prospective groom’s family claimed to own multiple properties. An independent investigation, she says, found that the family was actually living in a rented apartment.

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In another case, a woman ended an engagement, but her family refused to return jewellery previously given to them. Further investigation reportedly suggested that the family had behaved similarly with other prospective matches.

Yadavh elaborates that matrimonial platforms have also changed who people can meet. For individuals without access to traditional networks of family, friends, or community matchmaking, these platforms can considerably expand their options. People can meet prospective partners across cities, cultures and social backgrounds.

But more options do not automatically make the decision easier. Yadavh says she has personally known individuals who have spent more than six years on matrimonial platforms without finding a suitable match.

“The search for a life partner is not simply a matter of having more options,” she says. “Much also depends on the platform’s algorithm, the filters users select, the information they provide and the profiles that the algorithm chooses to display.”

There is also the question of verification. While some platforms may offer identity or government-ID verification, Yadavh points out that establishing someone’s identity is not the same as establishing the truth of everything they say about themselves.

Not every bad experience is a scam

However, Yadavh said it is important not to put every disappointing matrimonial experience into the same category. “A person who changes their mind is not necessarily a scammer. Two people discovering that they are incompatible is not fraud. Someone taking time to decide whether they want to marry is not, by itself, deception.”

She stressed the need to distinguish between dishonesty, incompatible expectations, unclear intentions and deliberate financial or personal exploitation.

So, how are matrimony platforms ensuring that?

Anuradda Gupta, Founder and CEO of Vows for Eternity, said the platform’s first layer of verification is human. Rather than letting people simply create an account and start interacting, the team speaks with individuals during onboarding to understand their personal and professional background, family and relationship history, and what they are looking for. The platform also undertakes due diligence and seeks supporting information where appropriate.

“Knowing the person behind the profile matters more than ever,” Gupta said, especially as it has become easier to create convincing digital identities online.

BharatMatrimony follows a combination of technological and manual checks, according to Founder and CEO Murugavel Janakiraman. Members undergo mobile-number verification through OTP, while AI examines profile information and photographs, including identifying possible misuse of celebrity or publicly available images. Members can also opt for selfie verification, while profiles requiring closer scrutiny are manually reviewed.

The platform also uses NPCI-based checks and is working towards adding Aadhaar-based verification as another identity-verification option, Janakiraman said.

NPCI checks are automated verification systems by the National Payments Corporation of India used to instantly validate bank accounts, Aadhaar seeding status, etc.

Can AI detect deepfakes and fake profiles?

At BharatMatrimony, AI-based image screening and third-party tools identify signs that a photograph may have been generated or manipulated. The platform also looks for signals such as duplicate photographs and uses selfie verification where applicable. Profiles that raise concerns are escalated for manual review.

Gupta, however, cautioned against treating technology as a substitute for human verification. At Vows for Eternity, photographs are not used as the sole basis for establishing someone’s identity. Instead, the platform relies on conversations, human interaction, and due diligence.

What happens when a profile is reported?

The response after a user flags a suspicious profile can involve both automated checks and human investigation. Janakiraman said BharatMatrimony flags reported profiles for immediate review. Depending on the complaint and the risk signals identified, the team may conduct a manual investigation. Profiles showing signs of impersonation, photo misuse or fraudulent activity can be restricted or removed, with more serious cases escalated further. He revealed that action is typically taken within a few hours of a report.

Vows for Eternity said it has not had a case in which a fraudulent identity was reported through its service in its 17 years of operation. Gupta said the platform has also recorded no reported case of financial fraud arising from an introduction made through the service.

How platforms identify romance, financial scams

At BharatMatrimony, these signals can include unusual communication behaviour, known suspicious patterns or requests for money. Depending on the circumstances, the platform may alert the member, seek additional verification, investigate the profile, or restrict or suspend the account.

For Vows for Eternity, Gupta said financial requests between people being introduced would immediately raise a red flag. She also pointed to the matchmaking team’s continued involvement as an additional layer of accountability.

What happens if someone is actually scammed?

Janakiraman said that when BharatMatrimony becomes aware of a fraud case, it immediately suspends the suspected fraudster’s profile and blocks associated credentials, including the mobile number and email ID, to prevent new profiles from being created using them.

The affected member is advised to file a cybercrime complaint, while the platform says it will cooperate with investigating authorities and provide relevant information, including profile details and IP logs, where required.

Gupta said Vows for Eternity has not encountered such a case through its service. If one were to occur, she said the platform would stop representing the individual concerned, investigate the matter and cooperate with the appropriate authorities in accordance with applicable law and privacy obligations.

‘Safe Matrimony’ initiative

BharatMatrimony has run its Safe Matrimony initiative for more than 15 years, using awareness campaigns inside and outside its apps to educate members about potential red flags and ways to protect themselves.

Unfortunately, despite checks and balances, finding a ‘genuine’ prospect has made marriage seem like an investigative project. Courtesy: Technological advancement and the pressure to settle down.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.