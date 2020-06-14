Have you tried potato ice cubes for skincare?

Remember to wash your face with cold water after you are done dabbing. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Remember to wash your face with cold water after you are done dabbing. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

There is no limit to skincare, and there is no dearth of interesting home remedies. While it has been established that potato juice is great for the skin, there are many other ways in which you can incorporate the much-loved vegetable in your skincare diet. One way would be to make little ice cubes and then rubbing them on the face, to enjoy the goodness of both the ice and the essence of potatoes.

Wondering how you can do it and why it is beneficial? Read on.

ALSO READ | This face pack helps heal acne-prone skin ; check it out here

Many skin-related issues are solved by potatoes, and you also do not need too many ingredients for this home remedy. In summer months, rubbing a cube of ice on the face is anyway considered to be useful, to soothe the skin, calm it down, take care of premature aging and provide much-needed relief. You can make this process a little more interesting by freezing some potato juice and adding some lemon and pomegranate to it, to make little ice cubes.

Individually, all of them are known to be useful for the skin, and when combined, they make for a great and an easy remedy.

ALSO READ | Do you know about these hair and skincare benefits of jaggery?

All you needed are the juices of potato, lemon and pomegranate. When you have extracted the juices and sieved them, mix them all together, the lemon juice being slightly less in proportion. Put them in the freezer, and take them out after at least two days. The other thing to keep in mind is that unlike ice, potato ice cubes cannot be applied directly to the skin for fear of some irritation. So, as a safety net, put the cubes in a handkerchief and then apply that gently on the face, by dabbing it. Do not forget to cover the neck region either. One cube should be enough for one day. You can do it once every day, for as long as the cubes last.

Remember to wash your face with cold water after you are done dabbing. So, will you be giving it a try?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd