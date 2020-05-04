Have you tried oats for a healthier skin?

The reason oats is preferred so much is because it is believed to soak up the excess oil from the face. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) The reason oats is preferred so much is because it is believed to soak up the excess oil from the face. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

In our quest to get a healthy-looking skin, we try many products and experiment with different fads. But the reality is, flawless skin can also be found in the kitchen — and that you can use all the natural ingredients to get that glow. In this lockdown, while you are not able to go out and get yourself pampered in a salon, we bring you some easy home remedies, with which you can treat yourself and give your skin the much-needed attention.

This time, you can use oats on your face. Yes, we understand your confusion that oats is but a breakfast item. But, there are numerous benefits to using it on the face as well.

ALSO READ | Try this peppermint hair mask to soothe your summer scalp

The reason oats is preferred so much is because it is believed to soak up the excess oil from the face. Thus, it is particularly helpful for those who have oily skin. But on the other hand, it is also great for those who have dry skin, because oats have anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants, too. These make oats ideal for removing toxins and dead skin cells.

Here is exactly how and for what purpose you can use oats:

Oats are also great for those who have dry skin, because they have anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants, too. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Oats are also great for those who have dry skin, because they have anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants, too. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

* For a clearer skin: Take a tablespoon of oats, mix it with one tablespoon of besan or flour. You can also add honey and some rose water for better results. Mix all the ingredients together so that it becomes a paste. You can now apply it on the face and allow it to dry naturally for roughly 15 minutes, before you rinse it with water and pat dry.

* For dry skin: As mentioned earlier, oats work on dry skin, too. All you need to do is take two tablespoons, add one tablespoon of honey, and some raw milk. Make a paste, and make sure the consistency is thick. Apply it on your face, wait for 15 minutes and then wash it off.

* Removing tan: With summers here, this will be extremely helpful. For this, too, you will need two tablespoon of oats and one teaspoon of honey. You will also need some buttermilk to make the ideal paste. Mix them well, and then apply it gently on the face using circular hand movements, especially around the areas where you are tanned the most. Leave it on for some time and then wash it off.

* For oily skin: Last, but definitely not the least, oats can be applied on oily skin texture. Take two tablespoons of oatmeal and add some lemon juice to it. Also add some olive oil and make a paste. Apply it all over the face but make sure it does not touch the eyes, or the lips. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes, before gently removing it with water.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd