Have you run out of nail paints? Make one using these kitchen items

Many a time, the chemical composition of artificial nail paints can damage the natural colour of the skin. Jaggery, cloves and henna will protect the nails against infections. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

This is the time to get a little creative at home, with regard to self-care. We keep emphasizing on the need to go natural, to use home-based remedies for all our beauty requirements — hair and skincare. Now, we bring you another easy DIY, which can come handy for when you are looking to apply a fresh coat of nail paint, but have run out of options at home. And while stepping out to buy one may seem unnecessary at this point, here is a step-by-step explanation of how you can make one at home.

Things you need

50g – Jaggery

1 tsp – Mehendi/henna powder

20g – Cloves

Method

* Grind the block of jaggery so that it becomes a powder. Once done, put it in a bowl, make a little space at the centre and place the cloves in between.

* Place another bowl on top of this one and place it on the gas stove for it to get heated. In roughly 10 minutes, you will notice some steam coming out which, in some time, will turn into water.

* Next, you can add the henna powder to this watery mix. You can then apply a coat on the nails when the whole thing cools down a little. For this, you can use a cotton swab. This will stay on your nails for quite a long time.

What are the benefits?

Unlike nail polishes which chip out after a few days, and make the nails look uneven, this natural nail paint will stay for at least two weeks, and come out on its own. Many a time, the chemical composition of artificial nail paints can damage the natural colour of the skin. Jaggery, cloves and henna will protect the nails against infections, and keep them healthy.

