Have you popped a pimple? Here’s what you should do next

While ideally you should not be popping pimples, some people are guilty of doing it compulsively. And then there are some, who end up accidentally running a nail on the pimple while scratching it, causing it to pop. It can become a messy affair, not to mention bloody, too. Here some steps that you should take to immediately remedy the situation before it gets too late.

* Once popped, do not touch the pimple again. In fact, stop picking at it, because the skin is exposed and it can lead to germs and infections getting in. That, in turn, can lead to more problems. So, allow the pimple and the skin to heal naturally.

* Clean your hands and then use a cleanser to remove germs and dirt, if any, from the affected area. For this, you can use your regular facial cleanser. But keep in mind that when washing, you have to be gentle in your approach. Do not rub the area as it can damage the skin and lead to scars.

* If you see pus or blood oozing, gently dab a clean cotton ball on the area. Ideally, you can apply some medicated ointment on the area.

* If you see that the popped pimple is swollen and red, apply some ice on it to reduce the inflammation. Pack a few cubes in a paper towel and apply it on the swollen area for a good few minutes. You will feel better.

* The next thing that you must absolutely do is apply some antiseptic lotion or an antibiotic cream on the area. Remember the popped pimple is essentially an open wound and should be treated as such. In order for the wound to heal quickly, you must keep applying the ointment on a daily basis, until it is dry.

* Even when it looks like it is drying, you must keep yourself from picking at the scab. Doing so can cause a fresh wound and a new scar which may take longer time to heal and leave a permanent mark on the skin.

* Keep the area clean and continue the treatment, until it has fully healed and the blemish has disappeared.

