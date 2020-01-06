Have you heard about fat freezing?

Fat freezing helps trim unwanted bulges on the belly and love handles without any incisions. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Fat freezing helps trim unwanted bulges on the belly and love handles without any incisions. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Forget about feeling the burn, fat freezing or cryotherapy, is revolutionising treatments for reducing obesity. It helps trim unwanted bulges on the belly and love handles without any incisions.

The technique uses cold temperatures to freeze and destroy fat cells, resulting in permanent fat reduction. Fat freezing, however, is not for people who are looking for weight loss, but for contouring and toning the body.

Below, we tell you everything you need to know about this procedure.

What is fat freezing?

Fat freezing, technically known as cryolipolysis, is an FDA approved non-invasive method of freezing fat cells to get rid of “love handles”, a double chin and other unwanted bulges. It promises to remove 25 per cent of fat in a given area, but not all in a single treatment. Fat freezing works by using paddles that suction your skin into a cup in order to crystallise underlying fat cells. Each procedure can last from 35 minutes to an hour, depending on the target area. The discomfort involved is said to be minimal although the area treated will first feel very cold and then numb.

How does the procedure take place?

The skin is sucked into the vacuum and is frozen to a temperature where the fat cells are left to die without harming the skin cells. Pockets of fat are sucked out from the desired area with a vacuum cup applicator along with the cryolipolysis machine.

You will experience a tugging pressure and feel intensely cold for five to 10 minutes. Each session takes about one to three hours, depending on the area. The body then eliminates the fat through natural urination process. It takes at least three to eight weeks for the body to drain the fat. You may require one to three sessions, depending on the area, and the amount of fat to be treated.



Pros: This is a rather painless alternative to liposuction, and is natural, safe and comfortable.

Cons: The results take about six to eight weeks to show and it is an expensive procedure. Also, it is not suitable for large areas of fat.

Things to keep in mind before you go for the procedure

Risks include the possibility of contour irregularities due to uneven removal of fat cells, numbness of nerves lasting weeks or months, swelling and the chance of the fat coming back. If you do decide to go ahead with fat freezing, be sure to ask your doctor about specific risks for the area being treated.

So, are you going to try this procedure?

