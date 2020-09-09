scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Top news

Have you considered using neem oil for your hair? Here are its benefits

It is said the oil is packed with fatty acids, some antioxidants, vitamin E, calcium, and triglycerides, among other such things, which can improve the quality of your hair

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | September 9, 2020 10:50:12 am
neem oil, benefits of neem oil, neem oil for hair care, hair care tips, home remedies for hair problems, indian express, indian express newsNeem oil is considered to be a herbal elixir that heals everything. Which is why it can take care of your many scalp conditions. (Source: Pixabay)

While you may have considered using many different products — both natural, kitchen-made, as well as store-bought — for your hair, you may have not given the humble neem oil a chance. Why is neem oil a hair care favourite? Well, for starters, it is considered to be a herbal elixir that heals everything. Which is why it can take care of your many scalp conditions. Read on to find out why you must give neem oil a chance.

The benefits

ALSO READ | DIY skincare: A homemade body lotion to take care of your many problems

The oil is believed to have the following benefits for your hair:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

* It promotes healthy hair growth
* It minimises the growth of grey hair
* It soothes frizzy hair
* It conditions the scalp
* It reduces dandruff drastically
* It fights head lice

It is said the oil is packed with fatty acids, some antioxidants, vitamin E, calcium, and triglycerides, among other such things, which can improve the quality of your hair.

ALSO READ | This soup will boost immunity and also make your skin glow

Application

While the oil can be applied directly on the scalp, it is advised that you do a patch test first. Also, remember to dilute pure neem oil with jojoba, olive, or coconut oil. Apply the oil and let it stay for at least 60 minutes, before you wash your hair with a mild shampoo.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

These 8 pictures give you a peek into Selena Gomez’s versatile wardrobe

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 09: Latest News

Advertisement