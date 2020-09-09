Have you considered using neem oil for your hair? Here are its benefits

Neem oil is considered to be a herbal elixir that heals everything. Which is why it can take care of your many scalp conditions. (Source: Pixabay)

While you may have considered using many different products — both natural, kitchen-made, as well as store-bought — for your hair, you may have not given the humble neem oil a chance. Why is neem oil a hair care favourite? Well, for starters, it is considered to be a herbal elixir that heals everything. Which is why it can take care of your many scalp conditions. Read on to find out why you must give neem oil a chance.

The benefits

The oil is believed to have the following benefits for your hair:

* It promotes healthy hair growth

* It minimises the growth of grey hair

* It soothes frizzy hair

* It conditions the scalp

* It reduces dandruff drastically

* It fights head lice

It is said the oil is packed with fatty acids, some antioxidants, vitamin E, calcium, and triglycerides, among other such things, which can improve the quality of your hair.

Application

While the oil can be applied directly on the scalp, it is advised that you do a patch test first. Also, remember to dilute pure neem oil with jojoba, olive, or coconut oil. Apply the oil and let it stay for at least 60 minutes, before you wash your hair with a mild shampoo.

