Have you considered the avocado fruit for skincare? Try these DIY packs

There is no better way to treat your skin than to give it the goodness of natural ingredients, mainly fruits. In monsoon, the skin needs extra care because of the humidity in the air that can make it react in different ways. Acne breakouts are common, as is skin dullness. But, with the help of a simple routine, you will be able to improve the texture of the skin.

This week’s DIY face pack features the fleshy avocado fruit. The fruit is rich in vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, C, E, K, and minerals such as zinc and potassium. This makes it extremely potent for when you want to help the skin regenerate its cells. The fruit also helps with collagen formation, and is a natural moisturizer, thereby suiting almost every skin type.

Here are some simple face packs for you to try at home; read on.

Avocado, milk and honey

Take a ripe avocado fruit and scoop its flesh out. Mash it in a way that it becomes a paste. To it, add two tablespoons of milk, and one tablespoon of honey. Mix them all properly and when you think it has become a consistent paste, apply on the face and the neck region, and wash after 30 minutes. Pat your face dry and repeat the next day.

Avocado, lemon and honey

Once again, scoop out the flesh of avocado and add one tablespoon of honey, and half a squeeze of lemon. Mix them well until it becomes a paste. Then apply the pack on the face and the neck, and massage well for 20 minutes. Wash it off after that and pat dry.

Avocado, yogurt and olive oil

Scoop out the pulp out of a ripe avocado fruit, and add about two tablespoons of yogurt, and one tablespoon of olive oil. Mix them all together so that it becomes a paste, which you can then apply on the face. Massage your face in circular motions, and rinse after 20 minutes. This could benefit you especially if you have a dry skin texture.

So, which face pack will you make today?

