Have you considered sandalwood oil for your skincare routine?

Some essential oils work wonders on the skin. They are natural, easily available and simple to use. Among them is the sandalwood oil. Around the world, this oil has become quite a rage, because of its skincare benefits. It has an amazing fragrance, which is why it is used in perfumes, too. Also, sandalwood is believed to have some medicinal properties, as well. When it comes to the skin, the oil is highly preferred, because it is anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, anti-acne and anti-tanning. With salons closed in lockdown, this oil can become your essential go-to ingredient for a quick skincare routine.

Here is everything you need to know.

* If you are suffering from acne problem, sandalwood oil can be your remedy. Dab just a little bit of the oil on the affected area using clean fingers, and let it stay. It has absolutely no side effects, though keep in mind you do not apply it excessively. Doing that can clog the pores on the skin.

* Some people get tanned faster, especially in summer months. If you are one of them, consider the sandalwood oil to improve the skin complexion. It can remove tanning, dark spots and lighten the skin tone.

* As mentioned earlier, the oil has anti-inflammatory properties. It can fight inflammation of the skin. It is said that the oil contains certain enzymes that — besides protecting the skin from premature aging — can prevent oxidative stress and heal the damaged tissues.

* For your skin to be healthy, you must also clock in sufficient hours of sleep. Sleeping can give your skin the much-needed rest, open clogged pores and also making you feel relaxed. This, in turn, can give your face a natural glow. After all, beauty sleep is a real thing. And in order to sleep peacefully, you can use the sandalwood oil. The oil’s fragrance can take away your stress and anxiety, and promote a good night’s rest. All you have to do is add it to your night time skincare routine and fall into a deep and much-needed slumber.

