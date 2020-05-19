Have you considered garlic for skin and hair care?

It is important to know and understand all the ways in which it can be used. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) It is important to know and understand all the ways in which it can be used. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Let’s just say it — garlic is a superfood/superspice. It keeps you strong, healthy and boosts your overall health and well-being. When added to a particular dish, it can enhance its taste, too. Which is why, it is important to know all the ways in which it can be used. While a lot of people know that garlic is great for treating illnesses, mainly common cold, mild cough and lung infections, very few are aware of its magical skincare properties. If you are looking for natural and interesting ways to keep the skin and hair healthy, beautiful and glowing, try these DIYs involving garlic.

Treating zits

Yes, garlic can do that. It has anti-bacterial properties, which can wipe acne-causing bacteria. So, if you have a pesky zit or two on your face, take two cloves of garlic and crush them. Add a tablespoon of honey to them and a little bit of yogurt. Mix the ingredients properly till it becomes a paste. Then apply it on the zit(s) and let it stay for 10-15 minutes. Wash it off with water. Do this daily and see the pimple be reduced to nothing in no time. It can also ease the redness caused by inflammation.

Treating dandruff

Dandruff is not just annoying, but also highly damaging. If you want your hair to have a natural volume and be rid of dandruff, crush a clove of garlic and add a little bit of olive oil to it. Heat them in a low flame, and then let it cool down a bit. Then massage it evenly on the scalp to get rid of the flakiness. Do this on a regular basis, and once you are done, wash the hair with a mild shampoo. This promises to boost the growth of hair, too.

Yellow nails

The nails can begin to turn yellow for a variety of reasons. One of the reasons is the prolonged use and application of acetone that is present in the nail polish. It can harm the nails and impact their health. What is the solution, you ask? Just crush a few cloves of garlic and apply them on the nails. Leave it like that for two to three minutes and then wipe it off with a piece of dry tissue paper. Do it at least twice a week for better and effective results.

