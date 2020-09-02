Have you considered carrot oil for hair growth?

Carrots can improve the strength of your hair and make it denser and shinier. (Source: Pixabay)

Caring for your hair is as basic as eating nutritious food every day. What you eat defines your health, and what you feed your hair internally and externally ultimately decides its quality. A lot many people have complained of poor quality of hair and excess hair fall in lockdown. In the absence of salons, they have relied heavily on home care and natural, kitchen-based remedies. As such, they have been experimenting a lot to find out what works best for their hair.

Here, we discuss one such magic ingredient that not a lot of people know about: carrot. While carrots are celebrated for their eye care properties, and their other health benefits, seldom are they used for keeping the hair healthy. Here is a simple DIY that can improve the texture and quality of your hair greatly, and take care of its many woes. Ultimately, it can promote hair growth.

Things you will need to make carrot oil at home

* One carrot

* Olive oil

* A mason jar

Method

* First you will need to grate the carrot and put it in the mason jar. Choose a jar that is made of glass so you can see and measure the contents inside.

* Next, pour some olive oil into the jar, and when it reaches the brim, close the lid.

* Store this jar in a cool, dark place for at least a week.

* When you notice that the oil has turned orange (the colour of the grated carrot), strain it and then transfer it into a clean container.

* Massage this oil onto your scalp for 30 minutes before you wash your hair with a mild shampoo.

Keep this mind that you must follow this hair care routine at least once every week.

Why carrots?

It is said that carrots contain vitamin A, which can condition your scalp, and help combat hair loss. Additionally, carrots can also improve the strength of your hair and make it denser and shinier.

Would you like to try this DIY?

