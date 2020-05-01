Have you considered bitter gourd for skin and hair care?

Bitter gourd has antioxidants and anti-microbial properties. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Bitter gourd has antioxidants and anti-microbial properties. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

This may come as a shock to some, but bitter gourd is great for the skin and hair. And if you are bored of the same old masks and hair care products, we bring you some interesting ways of using karela. And the best part is that you are not expected to make a juice and drink it, even though that is advisable, for a healthy-looking skin from inside. It is believed that bitter gourd is rich in antioxidants which can enhance the quality of the skin and the hair.

Here are some DIY face and hair packs for you to try at home — especially if you suffer from itchiness of the scalp and skin; read on.

For the skin

Bitter gourd and cucumber pack

As mentioned earlier, bitter gourd has antioxidants and anti-microbial properties. When paired with cucumber, which has hydrating properties, it can make for a great face pack. For this, you need one of each — cucumber and bitter gourd — and a blender. Remove the seeds, chop them into smaller pieces and put the pieces in the blender. Make sure that the paste that comes out is thick. There is no need for you to add any water. Apply the pack on your face and neck and let it dry for 15 minutes. Wash it off with cold water and see the difference.

Bitter gourd and orange

This is beneficial to those who are susceptible to pimples and have oily skin. Making this scrub is easy. For this, you will need orange peels which can remove the dirt and toxins from the skin, along with white and blackheads. Take one bitter gourd (de-seeded and chopped), some dried orange peels, and put them in the blender. You will need to wash your face first before you rub the scrub gently on it. Do it for about 10 minutes and wash off with cold water.

For the hair

Just like the face, the hair needs care, too. You can make a bitter gourd and curd mask. It is believed that the good bacteria present in the curd can hydrate the scalp and get rid of frizziness and dandruff. When added with karela, the mask can give a new life to your tresses. For this, you will need one gourd (without seeds) and one bowl of curd. You need to juice the vegetable, which you must next add to the curd and mix. Then, apply the pack on the strands, wear a shower cap and leave for 30 minutes. To wash it off, use a mild shampoo.

