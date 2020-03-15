Have you been working from home? Here’s how you can be productive

It is imperative that you stay disciplined and go about with your hours as you would in your workplace. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) It is imperative that you stay disciplined and go about with your hours as you would in your workplace. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

In order to prevent crowding and to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, many offices in India and outside have asked employees to work remotely. As a result, they are now working from home. But, this change of environment is sometimes believed to negatively impact the productivity of a person, who may feel more driven when operating from their place of work instead of their house, where they can be easily distracted.

If you are experiencing this transition currently, and wondering how you can show more efficacy, here are some useful tips; read on.

Stick to your schedule

It is important that you continue to follow a routine. When you are at home, it is natural for you to alter your schedule with regards to when you get started, how many breaks you take in between, when you call it a day, etc. But it is imperative that you stay disciplined and go about with your hours as you would in your workplace. Communicating with your colleagues and manager is advisable, too.

Plan your workflow

In addition to having a schedule, it is important that you plan your workflow, too. Before you get started, make yourself a list of all the things that you intend to cover during the day. In fact, you have the flexibility to figure out when you are the most productive; get work done around that time. Planning can alleviate the stress of whether or not you will be able to perform efficiently.

Take breaks

Just like you do when you are in office, take short breaks between work. Even if you are working from the comfort of your house, you need to get up every now and then and get some fresh air. Talk to a family member and get the creative juices flowing, before your return to your desk and resume work.

Dress up

One of the key reasons why working from home is both an advantage and a disadvantage, is because people do not stress too much about how they look because they are not going to show up anywhere. This may cause some of them to feel extremely relaxed and lazy. In order to avoid this lethargy, it is advisable that you wake up, take a bath and dress up. This will give you something to look forward to for the day, getting you in the work groove.

Set some boundaries

This one is a no-brainer. When you work from home, kids and pets tend to get the idea that you are available, since you are not in your work clothes and not going anywhere. You must, therefore, establish some boundaries. This goes for parents and spouse, too. Let them know you are working and would appreciate if you are left alone and not distracted for a few hours. In order to stay focused, you need to communicate well.

Keep it tidy

Remember that your home environment is different than the work environment. And while you have someone to clean up after you in office, in your house you have to do it all by yourself. Which is why it is important that you keep the workstation tidy and the place clean before you sit down to work. A shabby house can kill your motivation and, if anything, make you feel more distracted. Before you call it a day, clean up the place so you can work better the next day.

Work-life balance

Just because you are working from home and have the means to work round the clock, does not mean that you have to. It is essential that you maintain a balance between personal and professional life. When you finally call it a day, try not to go back to work. This can make you feel more exhausted and less driven. The key is to stick to a schedule and not extend the day, unless absolutely required.

