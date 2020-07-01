Have you been using these things on the face? Time to stop

People sometimes rub body lotion on their face, but this is a big no-no. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) People sometimes rub body lotion on their face, but this is a big no-no. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

When it comes to skincare, while there are many things that you can use on the face to make it naturally glow, there are many other things that you must absolutely avoid. And there is a fine difference, which may sometimes confuse people, especially since skin texture and quality varies from person to person. So, before you sit down for your next DIY facial session, here are some ingredients that you must avoid. Make a note.

* Mayonnaise: You use it to enhance the taste of food, and you can also use it for improving the quality of your hair. But, can you use it on the face? No, because mayonnaise is known to clog the pores, and that can aggravate an already-sensitive, pimple-prone skin. It is best if you avoid it altogether.

* Baking soda: Just leave baking soda for the purpose of cooking and cleaning. If you use it on your face, you risk tipping the pH balance of your skin. It can make the face extremely dry and stripped of its natural moisture, because it is alkaline in nature.

* Shampoo: While no one really uses shampoo on the face, sometimes it trickles down from the head. Try and avoid its contact with the skin on the face, because it can make it turn dry and flaky. Shampoo must best be used on the scalp only.

* Lemon: Now, this is a tricky one, because many skincare DIYs suggest you add a bit of lemon juice in the paste, and especially if your skin is acne riddled and sensitive. But, the thing is, anything that is citrusy in nature, contains some acids, which can harm your skin. You need to understand what works for your skin and what does not. The simpler substitute for lemon, when you are in doubt, would be tomatoes.

* Body lotion: This is another classic mistake that people make. They sometimes rub body lotion on their face, but this is a big no-no. Body lotion has a thicker consistency than the creams which are used on the face and the neck. As such, it should be reserved for the skin on the body only, not the face. It can lead to more acne breakouts.

* Soap: If you want to clean your face, use a medicinal bar of soap which has been prescribed by the dermatologist. Never use the regular soap because it can dry your skin rapidly, causing it to itchy and get flaky.

