‘Have never managed to look sultry’: Shabana Azmi shares throwback photo

Social media is a great place for making memories and revisiting them. Several actors often take to the various platforms to share throwbacks. Actor Shabana Azmi recently did the same as she posted a throwback photo of herself along with co-actors Simi Garewal and Zeenat Aman on the cover of a magazine.

Sharing it, the Arth actor wrote, “Have never managed to look sultry.”

Soon, compliments flowed in. While Filmfare editor Jitesh Pillai commented, “You look gorgeous”, actor Rasika Dugal wrote, “What a lovely one.”

Shabana Azmi’s Instagram is treasure trove where she keeps sharing pictures from the past. There are images with her colleagues, directors she worked with or her stunning portraits. Here are some instances.

