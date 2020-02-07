‘Have never derived my confidence from the way I look’: Sara on Kareena’s ‘boring’ remark

Kareena went on to call the Kedarnath actor boring because she doesn’t eat pizza now. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena went on to call the Kedarnath actor boring because she doesn’t eat pizza now. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan has always been vocal about her weight loss journey. She opened up about it on director Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee with Karan, where she shared that she was an overweight teenager as she suffers from PCOD. Sara, who often posts throwback pictures of her overweight self to spread body positivity, had also shared her love for pizzas. However, at a recent talk show with Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Kedarnath actor gave a befitting reply when asked about physical appearances and confidence level.

On the radio chat show, Kareena called her ‘boring’ saying that she no longer indulges in pizzas and other unhealthy stuff. “I miss that because now you are not eating pizzas and you are not doing all of that. Now you are just really boring,” said the Good Newwz actor. To which the Love Aaj Kal actor very confidently replied, “But, now I can maybe earn enough money to buy the pizza. How about that?”

Sara remarked that her confidence level never depended on her outer self. “Definitely, people don’t look at me as a ‘Nazar Battu‘ anymore. So I think that’s quite a refreshing change. But as a person, I have never really derived my confidence from the way I look. And I don’t think those are the first five things that come to your mind when you talk to me anyway,” she said.

Being overweight is a common lifestyle condition, which can be managed with a healthy diet and exercise regimen. And the actor has definitely maintained her fitness regimen as she is often spotted doing Pilates.

She is at present busy promoting her upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal. below, we list some of her striking promotional looks.

Way to go, Sara!

