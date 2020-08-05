Have fun with empty flower pots at home; here are some creative uses

Use them as pencil stands, or serve dessert in them. There is no dearth of ideas! (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Use them as pencil stands, or serve dessert in them. There is no dearth of ideas! (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Most people have been using this time to get creatively busy at home. Not only are they spending time with themselves, but are also understanding their creative callings better. While some are discovering their inner cook, others are learning how to bake. And some others are now taking out time for their skincare, hair care, fitness, etc.

If you are one of them, and are looking for a new creative activity to make better use of your time, here are some interesting and fun ways with which you can use a simple flower pot.

* Use the pot as a candle holder. It doesn’t need to be grand and elaborate, just use small flower pots as containers within which you can keep small, scented candles. And if you feel like it, you can even paint the outside of the pot to make it look more appealing. Place these pots in the nicest corner of your house.

* Ceramics like stoneware and porcelain are considered to be microwave-friendly, and as such, you can use them to bake tiny cakes. Once ready, you can even serve the cakes in these pots, especially when you have a guest at home.

* You can also place empty flower pots in the home garden, for birds to come and feed. Additionally, you can reserve one such pot exclusively for their food and water. And once again, you can paint the pot and make it look attractive. You can even call it your very own ‘bird pot’.

* This one will certainly be an obvious option, but yes, you can make a pencil/pen holder out of a little flower pot. And if it is slightly bigger, you can even add some more things like paint brushes, sketch pens, and other stationary items.

* If you have a fish tank at home, use it to give your fish a new place to explore. You can simply make the addition to the aquarium in a way that it looks appealing, and is fun for the fish, too. Make some holes on the walls for fish to move in and out of.

* Clean it thoroughly and use it in the kitchen as a cutlery stand/holder, or as a container to place food and water in.

* And finally, if you want to gift something to a friend or a relative, you can use the flower pots to plant some succulents. This DIY gift item can then be thoughtfully gifted to a loved one for any occasion — weddings, birthdays, etc.

Can you think of some more interesting uses for flower pots? Let us know.

