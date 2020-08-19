Hartalika Teej 2020 Date: When is Hartalika Teej in 2020?

Hartalika Teej 2020 Date: Women observe fast on this day. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Hartalika Teej 2020 Date: Hartalika Teej is a popular fast observed by Hindu women during the monsoon season. On this day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped for marital harmony. This year, the festival will be observed on August 21 (Friday).

While there are three important Teej festivals in India – Hartalika Teej, Hariyali Teej and Kajri Teej, Hartalika is celebrated with much fervour. On this day, women dress up, decorate their hands with henna and also observe a fast.

The word is made up of ‘Harat’ and ‘Aalika’ which means “abduction of a woman friend”. According to a legend, Parvati’s friend once took her into a thick forest forcefully so she could marry Lord Vishnu. However, that was not to be so.

The festival, celebrated during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month, comes one month after Hariyali Teej and is mostly celebrated one day before Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on August 22.

On this day, makeshift statues of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are made with clay or sand and are worshipped for marital bliss and progeny.

According to drikpanchang.com, the puja muhurat is from 5.54 am to 8.30 am and Pradosh kala timing is from 6.54 pm to 09.06 pm on August 21. While morning is a good time to perform the puja, if not possible, one can perform the puja in the pradosha kaal also.

