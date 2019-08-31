Hartalika Teej 2019: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, Items, Mantra and Process

Hartalika Teej 2019 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, Mantra: The festival of Hartalika Teej is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month, which overlaps with the months of August-September of the Gregorian calendar.

This year, Hartalika Teej will be observed on September 1, 2019 (Sunday). According to Drik Panchang, the puja muhurat is between 8.27 am and 8.35 am, and 6.40 pm and 8.57 pm. The tithi is said to end at 4.57 am on September 2.

The festival is celebrated mostly in the northern part of the country, where women fast, pray and apply henna on their hands. It is believed that on this day, Goddess Parvati had observed a fast to attain Lord Shiva as her husband.

In the southern states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the festival is observed as ‘Gowri Habba’.

For the puja, essential items like puja utensils, sandal, turmeric, ghee, saffron, camphor, incense sticks, honey, coconut, kumkum, etc., are required.

Hartalika Teej arrives a month after Hariyali Teej, and is one of the three most-important Teej festivals in India, the other two being Hariyali Teej and Kajri Teej. The festival is mostly celebrated by married women.