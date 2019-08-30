Hartalika Teej 2019 Date: When is Hartalika Teej in 2019?

Hartalika Teej 2019 Date: Hartalika Teej vrat is observed during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month, according to Hindu calendar. On this day, makeshift statues of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are made with sand and worshiped for marital bliss and progeny. There are basically three important Teej festivals in India– Hartalika Teej, Hariyali Teej and Kajri Teej. This is mostly celebrated by women, who dress up, decorate their hands with henna and fast on the day.

The word Hartalika comes from ‘Harat’ and ‘Aalika’ which means “kidnapping of a woman friend”. According to a legend, Parvati’s friend once took her into a thick forest forcefully so she could be married to Vishnu. According to drikpanchang, Hartalika Vrat is known as Gowri Habba in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and is considered a significant day to get the blessing of Goddess Gowri. On the day of Gowri Habba women observe Swarna Gowri Vratha to seek blessings of Goddess Gowri for happy married life.

Teej festivity is observed with much fanfare by women in North Indian states, especially in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. If you are also planning to celebrate Teej this year then there are certain specific timing that you need to follow.

According to Drikpanchang, here are the timing for the rituals.

Hartalika Teej on September 1.

Pratahkala Hartalika puja muhurat – 8:27 AM to 8:35 AM

Pradoshkala Hartalika puja muhurat – 6:40 PM to 8:57 PM

Tritiya Tithi Begins – 8:27 AM on September 1.

Tritiya Tithi Ends – 4:57 AM on September 2.