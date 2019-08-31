Toggle Menu
Hartalika Teej 2019: Date, Puja Timings, History, Significance and Importance of Celebrating the festivalhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/hartalika-teej-2019-date-puja-timings-history-significance-and-importance-of-celebrating-the-festival-5947440/

Hartalika Teej 2019: Date, Puja Timings, History, Significance and Importance of Celebrating the festival

Hartalika Teej 2019 Date, Puja Timings: Hartalika Teej, Hariyali Teej and Kajri Teej are the three important Teej festivals in India. The festival is mostly celebrated by married women.

hartalika teej, hartalika teej 2019, hartalika teej puja timing, hartalika teej puja muhuart, hartalika teej puja muhurat 2019, hartalika teej puja muhurat, hartalika teej hostory, hartalika teej date in 2019, hartalika teej date 2019, hartalika teej 2019 date, hartalika teej date 2019 in india, when is hartalika teej, when is hartalika teej in 2019, hartalika teej 2019 india, hartalika teej date 2019, hartalika teej date in india 2019
Hartalika Teej 2019: This year it will be celebrated on September 1. (Sunday).

Hartalika Teej 2019: One of the most auspicious festivals of the Hindus, Hartalika Teej celebrates Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and their marital harmony. This year it will be celebrated on September 1 (Sunday). The word Hartalika has been derived from ‘Harat’ and ‘Aalika’, which implies “kidnapping of a woman friend”. According to a legend, Parvati’s friend had once taken her into a thick forest and compelled her to get married to Vishnu.

Hartalika Teej, Hariyali Teej and Kajri Teej are the three important Teej festivals in India. The festival is mostly celebrated by married women, who on this day, deck up, adorn their hands with henna and observe a fast. Mornings are mostly considered to be a nice time to perform Hartalika Puja. Before that, it is important to take a bath and dress up in clean clothes. Devotees gather together to worship the idols and recollect the legend of Hartalika.

Haritalika Teej is celebrated during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month. The festival arrives a month after Hariyali Teej. Generally, it is celebrated a day before Ganesh Chaturthi.

According to Drik Panchang, Tritiya Tithi begins at 8:27 am on September 1 and will end at 4:57 am on September 2.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android