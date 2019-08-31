Hartalika Teej 2019: Date, Puja Timings, History, Significance and Importance of Celebrating the festival

Hartalika Teej 2019: One of the most auspicious festivals of the Hindus, Hartalika Teej celebrates Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and their marital harmony. This year it will be celebrated on September 1 (Sunday). The word Hartalika has been derived from ‘Harat’ and ‘Aalika’, which implies “kidnapping of a woman friend”. According to a legend, Parvati’s friend had once taken her into a thick forest and compelled her to get married to Vishnu.

Hartalika Teej, Hariyali Teej and Kajri Teej are the three important Teej festivals in India. The festival is mostly celebrated by married women, who on this day, deck up, adorn their hands with henna and observe a fast. Mornings are mostly considered to be a nice time to perform Hartalika Puja. Before that, it is important to take a bath and dress up in clean clothes. Devotees gather together to worship the idols and recollect the legend of Hartalika.

Haritalika Teej is celebrated during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month. The festival arrives a month after Hariyali Teej. Generally, it is celebrated a day before Ganesh Chaturthi.

According to Drik Panchang, Tritiya Tithi begins at 8:27 am on September 1 and will end at 4:57 am on September 2.