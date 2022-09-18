Prince Harry wears military outfit as he stands near Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during vigil

Prince Harry wore his military uniform at Queen Elizabeth’s II vigil at Westminster Hall on Saturday. According to a Sky News report, Harry was allowed to wear his military garb at the “King’s request”.

It was the first time that the Duke of Sussex wore the uniform after he stepped away from his royal duties in 2020 and moved to California with his wife Meghan. Prince Harry was seen wearing civil clothes at public appearances and even during Wednesday’s procession since the queen’s death.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex holds a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall. (Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex holds a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall. (Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS)

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Also Read | Why Prince Harry will not wear his military uniform for Queen Elizabeth II’s final vigil in London

Harry is barred from wearing the uniform as he is no longer a working member of the royal family. An army veteran, Harry has served in the British Army for a decade which included two tours of Afghanistan.

Prince William and Harry, along with their cousins, stood vigil at their grandmother’s coffin. William, who led the procession, stood at the head of the coffin and Harry took the foot.

The Queen’s grandchildren hold a Vigil beside Her Majesty’s coffin at Westminster Hall. pic.twitter.com/lChZW6OdIP — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 17, 2022

The children of Princess Anne Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips flanked William; Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, daughters of Prince Andrew, flanked Harry, while Lady Louise and Viscount Severn, Prince Edward, were in the middle of the coffin in the Hall.

Queen Elizabeth II ‘s grandchildren, clockwise from front centre, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, Peter Phillips, James, Viscount Severn, Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry, , the Duke of Sussex, obscured, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor and Zara Tindall bow, during the vigil of the Queen’s grandchildren, as they stand by the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. ( Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP) Queen Elizabeth II ‘s grandchildren, clockwise from front centre, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, Peter Phillips, James, Viscount Severn, Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry, , the Duke of Sussex, obscured, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor and Zara Tindall bow, during the vigil of the Queen’s grandchildren, as they stand by the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. ( Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)

Paying their tribute to their grandmother, the late monarch, all eight grandchildren held a 15-minute long vigil around her coffin and bowed as members of the public, who lined up for many hours, walked past them to view the coffin. The coffin is draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre lying in state on the catafalque.

Prior to this, the queen’s four children King Charles, Anne, Andrew, and Edward, stood vigil beside her coffin.

Advertisement

The coffin will be moved to Westminster Abbey on Monday for the funeral following 10 days of national mourning.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!