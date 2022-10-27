scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Fans believe Harry Styles subtly boycotted Adidas during concert amid Kanye West controversy; here’s why

Instead of his usual Adidas x Gucci Gazelles, Harry opted for a pair of Vans during his recent concert

harry styles, adidasHarry Styles subtly boycotted Adidas (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Harry Styles never fails to make a mark with his fashion choices during his concerts, and even otherwise. With everything glittery and eye-catching, the singer sure knows how to grab attention through his sartorial picks grab. It was no different during his recent concert at the Kia Forum in California where he came dressed in his usual full-body Gucci attire.

However, there was one exception. Instead of his usual Adidas x Gucci Gazelles, Harry opted for a pair of Vans. The change was noteworthy as he has worn the former for nearly every show during his Love On Tour since June.

For many, this was a thoughtful move — one that came ahead of Adidas cutting ties with Kanye West following the rapper‘s antisemitic comments and hateful remarks. “Harry Styles wearing Adidas every show of tour until they hesitate to drop Kanye and he instantly breaks out vans….. I see u @harry__lambert @Harry_Styles,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

Thanking Harry, another social media user tweeted, “Thank you @harry_styles and @harry__lambert for going with Vans last night instead of @adidas. We see your decision, and it means so much to me and all your other Jewish fans, and those who stand with us against antisemitism in all its forms.”

“If Harry’s not wearing the Adidas sneakers he’s been wearing at every show his entire tour as a way to boycott Adidas for Kanye’s antisemitism, it means so much more and shows so much more support than if he just reposted an Instagram story and I hope he knows that we see it,” a fan tweeted.

The 28-year-old singer paired his new red Vans with tan leather pants and an ice cream cone t-shirt.

ALSO READ |Climate activists smear chocolate cake on King Charles III’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds in London

Adidas on Tuesday ended its partnership with rapper Ye, earlier known as Kanye, over his offensive and anti-Semitic remarks. “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” it noted.

The move came after the footwear company faced pressures from celebrities and other social media users to cut ties with Ye. Prior to this, Balenciaga cut ties with Ye, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

