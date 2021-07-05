Harry Potter actor Jessie Cave opens up on weight gain and feeling uncomfortable on set

For most millennials, the Harry Potter films and books had a rather significant and nostalgic association with their childhood. But for this actor, the experience of being on set was a tad uncomfortable, especially after she gained a bit of weight.

Jessie Cave, who played the role of Lavender Brown in the last three Harry Potter films, said in one of her recent interviews that after she began to gain weight, her on-set experience changed.

In conversation with The Independent, the actor revealed: “I gained a lot of weight after doing Harry Potter, just because I wasn’t starving myself. And I was growing up and that’s just what happens.”

Cave continued, saying that when she returned for the filming of Deathly Hallows parts 1 and 2, she was “treated like a different species”. “It was horrible. It was probably more me and my insecurity, knowing that I wasn’t fitting into the same size jeans, but it wasn’t a time where actresses were any bigger than a size eight. And in the previous film I had been, and now I was a size 12. So that was horrible. It was a really uncomfortable experience,” the now-34-year-old was quoted as saying.

She also said when she was doing the movies, the attention she received “felt like a light being shone” on her.

“But you get a bit bigger [weight-wise], or you’re not as relevant, and it goes off, and you have to make your way in the dark. I definitely felt invisible when I gained a little bit of weight. And since then, it’s made me have weird issues with weight and work. And it’s so f***ed up, but it’s just how it is. Women have to deal with that all the time.”

Cave also admitted she had body image issues before Harry Potter, calling acting “the most toxic relationship”. “Unless you’re doing well, you’re only being rejected. It’s like going on a million first dates, and them going brilliantly, and then you never hear from them again… But then you realise there’s 100 other girls who are as good as you if not better, maybe prettier, maybe thinner, and they’re perfect for it.”

Now that she has a different career, the actor said: “If I’d stayed thin – unnaturally thin, unhappily thin – I would have probably got more acting roles, and then I wouldn’t have started writing. And then I don’t know who I would be now because writing is who I am. I’m almost grateful that I gained all that weight.”

