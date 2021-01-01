Harry, Meghan share childhood pictures with their mothers on the Archewell website

The royals have shared two black-and-white photos of Meghan hugging her mother Doria Ragland, and Prince Harry sitting on the shoulders of his late mother, Princess Diana. (Source: Instagram/@sussexroyal)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have shared pictures from their childhood, along with their mothers, on their newly-relaunched website for non-profit ‘Archewell’. According to a report in The Independent, the website was first launched in October 2020 with just a landing page. “Arche (/rki/; Ancient Greek: ): (n.) Greek word meaning ‘source of action. Well (/wel/): (n.) a plentiful source or supply; a place we go to dig deep,” the website reads.

Now, the royals have also shared the photos — two black-and-white ones of Meghan hugging her mother Doria Ragland, and Prince Harry sitting on the shoulders of his late mother, Princess Diana. The couple has also penned a note ‘A Letter for 2021’, which reads: “I am my mother’s son. I am our son’s mother. Together we bring you Archewell. We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness from our mothers and strangers alike. In the face of fear, struggle and pain, it can be easy to lose sight of this. Together, we can choose courage, healing, and connection. Together, we can choose to put compassion in action.”

“We invite you to join us as we work to build a better world, one act of compassion at a time,” the letter concludes, along with the couple’s signatures.

The duke and duchess have also now updated the rest of the website. It shows pages for their newly-formed Archewell Audio, which is in collaboration with Spotify. They also released their first podcast episode earlier this week, wherein the world heard baby Archie speak for the first time. The 18-month-old wished listeners “Happy New Year”, in a “slight American accent”.

“Archewell uplifts communities through non-profit partnerships and creative activations. It’s a place where compassion matters, communities gather, and storytelling is the engine,” Archewell’s press secretary said in a statement, per The Independent report. “The website has been updated to reflect the work Archewell has undertaken throughout 2020 and to create a place for people and communities around the world to share their stories.”

